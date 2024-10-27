Chiang Rai Governor Announces Province Ready for Tourism

After the major flood that devastated many districts of Chiang Rai, the Governor has announced that the province is ready for tourism at full capacity and is planning to organize events to attract both Thai and foreign tourists continuously until Songkran 2025

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and Acting Governor of Chiang Rai Province, Mr. Chotinrin Ket-som, presided over last night’s opening ceremony of the “Chiang Rai Ready to Travel” festival at Tung and Lantern Garden on Thanalai Road, Chiang Rai Municipality.

Mr. Chotinrin observed various tourism activities, especially the walking street that Chiang Rai Municipality organizes on Thanalai Road every Saturday. The number of people and tourists increased after the flood, which shows we are ready.

In the future, various activities will accommodate both Thai and international tourists continuously, he told the crowd.

“Chiang Rai Ready to Travel”

He said that after the major flood and the recovery from the damage, the situation has returned to normal. Therefore, the “Chiang Rai Ready to Travel” event was initiated to stimulate the economy and restore tourism and trade within the province. It will include promoting the image of Chiang Rai to become popular and trustworthy in the eyes of tourists again.

The provincial administration will promote Chiang Rai as an international tourist city, supporting sports and local culture tourism. Many events will attract tourists, such as the Loi Krathong Festival, Loi Sapao, Long Nam Tee, Sali Yi Peng, Lanna Winter Wonderland Festival, and Chiang Rai Flower Festival.

Between December 21, 2024, and February 16, 2025, there will be the Music in the Park Festival, the Chiang Rai Food Festival, ethnic and halal food, the Countdown 2025 music festival, an almsgiving ceremony on New Year’s Day and the Songkran Festival 2025.

