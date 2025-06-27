Chiang Rai Hit With Flash Floods, Several Districts Underwater

CHIANG RAI – Heavy rain hit Chiang Rai throughout the night, causing flash floods in many areas of Phaya Mengrai and Wiang Chai districts. Rushing water from the hills swept through several hilltop villages, flooding homes and forcing residents to act fast. Emergency workers and local authorities rushed in to help those affected.

Early this morning (27 June), after hours of steady rain, floodwater poured down steep hills and quickly turned into strong streams. The deluge flooded homes and farmland with little warning.

The village of Yao Mae Tam, in Moo 4, Tad Kwan subdistrict, was especially hard-hit. Water ran through houses and village roads, forming streams through the area. The local school, Ban Mai Suksan, was also flooded. L

essons were suspended, and parts of the building, including the sports field, were underwater. The roads and the bridge to the school were washed out. Residents moved their belongings to higher ground and made sure children were safe as the rain kept falling.

The Tad Kwan Subdistrict Administrative Organisation shared a warning and video from a resident. The message urged people living near streams to keep a close watch on water levels. They were advised to move valuables to higher places to avoid damage.

Other areas in Mae Pao subdistrict, Phaya Mengrai, also faced flooding. Homes and farmland in villages like San Charoen, Sop Pao, Mae Pao, Santikhiri, Mae Pao Nuea, Sop Pao Mai, Mae Pao Tai, and Sop Pao Mu 20 were all affected.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Chiang Rai, together with local authorities, is helping people at multiple sites. Teams are working to move belongings away from floodwater, especially in Mae Pao Tai, where many lost property like cars and appliances. In one case, rescuers helped two elderly residents, aged 90 and 87, out of their flooded home.

In Ban Huai Kwan, Moo 8, Ban Saeo subdistrict, Chiang Saen district, flash floods struck as well. Officials warned those living near streams to move valuables to safer spots and to watch for landslides, as the area is mountainous.

More floodwater came down from the hills in Thung Yang and Hua Fai villages, Phangam subdistrict, Wiang Chai, prompting new warnings.

As of 10.15 am, water still covered parts of the Mae Pao intersection in Phaya Mengrai. Between kilometre markers 28+800 and 29+300, only one lane was usable. Some drivers from Chiang Khong had to use alternative routes to reach Phaya Mengrai and Chiang Khong due to high water.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and assist those in need. Residents are urged to stay alert and follow updates from officials as the risk of further flooding and landslides remains.

