India Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Makes History in Space

India Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has made history by becoming the first Indian ever to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS) with three other astronauts aboard the Axiom-4 mission that took off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday.

The crew of four includes Shubhanshu Shukla from India, Peggy Whitson from the US, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut, leads the team, while Shukla serves as the pilot.

The crew reached the ISS after docking early Thursday. They joined the station’s current residents, bringing the total number on board to 11. The team will live and work on the ISS for two weeks.

Group Captain Shukla is only the second Indian to travel to space, following Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 flight on a Russian Soyuz.

The Axiom-4 mission is a joint effort between NASA, ISRO (India’s space agency), the European Space Agency and SpaceX.

The Polish and Hungarian members are also making history for their own countries, returning their nations to space after over forty years.

A main focus for the team will be science. They plan to carry out 60 experiments during their stay, including seven from ISRO. India’s space agency paid 5 billion rupees for Shukla’s seat and training. ISRO believes the direct experience Shukla gains will help India prepare for future human space missions.

ISRO has mapped out bold plans. These include India’s first human space flight in 2027, building a space station by 2035 and sending an astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

During a live update, Shukla shared his first impressions of space. He described floating as an “amazing feeling,” though he admitted he felt unwell at first. He joked about sleeping a lot but said this was a good sign. Shukla spoke about learning to move, eat and read in zero gravity, comparing it to learning all over again.

Viewers saw Joy, a small white toy swan, floating in the cabin. The crew brought Joy as their zero-gravity indicator. Shukla explained the swan symbolises wisdom and helps remind them of what matters.

After launch, Commander Peggy Whitson announced the name of their spacecraft, Grace. She said the name reflects the smooth and thoughtful way the team moves through space and highlights the spirit of their work together.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s time on the ISS marks a big step for India’s space journey and gives a new generation a reason to look up.

