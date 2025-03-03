Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Soldiers Recover 200,000 Meth Pills in Wiang Kaen District

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Soldiers Recover 200,000 Meth Pills in Wiang Kaen, Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Soldiers from the Pha Muang Taskforce have seized,  200,000 methamphetamine pills after intercepting a drug trafficking group near the Thai-Lao border. The suspects, were spotted near Wiang Kaen, were carrying backpacks into Thailand.

On Sunday, soldiers from Unit 3104,of the Pha Muang Taskforce, carried out a border surveillance operation in Wiang Kaen district, Chiang Rai. They had received intelligence about a drug smuggling group planning to move narcotics across the border in this area.

Upon reaching the forested region of Ban Rom Pho Ngoen, Village 11, Por Sub-district, the team spotted a group of 4–5 individuals carrying backpacks made from straw sacks as they crossed into Chiang Rai from Myanmar.

Soldiers Recover 200,000 Meth Pills in Wiang Kaen, Chiang Rai

The patrol team signalled for a search, but the suspects responded by opening fire with an unidentified weapon. A shoutout ensued, lasting about five minutes. Once the situation calmed, the soldiers confirmed that no team members were injured.

They conducted a search of the area and discovered that the suspects had escaped but left behind a straw bag. Inside, they found 200,000 methamphetamine pills and a homemade rifle resembling a traditional Thai-style musket.

The seized items were handed over to the Wiang Kaen Police Station for further investigation. Additional forces were deployed to monitor and block possible escape routes.

Related News:

Chiang Rai Police Intercept Drub Shipment of 8 Million Meth Pills

You Might Also Like

Chiang Rai Man Abandons His Grandparents in Mae Sai

Chiang Rai Wildlife Officials Seize Poached Animal Carcasses

Police Announce the Seizure of 7 Million Meth Pills in Two Drug Busts

Chiang Rai Police Take Down Online Gambling Network, 11 Arrested

Pha Muang Task Force Seize 6 Million Meth Pills in Mae Sai Chiang Rai

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Chiang Rai Police Intercept Drub Shipment Chiang Rai Police Intercept Drub Shipment of 8 Million Meth Pills
Next Article Passenger Bus Crash in Myanmar Leave 5 Dead, 25 Injured Passenger Bus Crash in Myanmar Leave 5 Dead, 25 Injured

Soi Dog

Trending News

Passenger Bus Crash in Myanmar Leave 5 Dead, 25 Injured
Passenger Bus Crash in Myanmar Leave 5 Dead, 25 Injured
News Asia
Chiang Rai Police Intercept Drub Shipment
Chiang Rai Police Intercept Drub Shipment of 8 Million Meth Pills
Crime
China economy
China’s Lays a Foundation for Economic Development in 2025
Business
scarlet fever, Thailand
Doctors Warn Parents Over a Rise in Scarlet Fever in Children
Health

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App