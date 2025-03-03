Chiang Rai Soldiers Recover 200,000 Meth Pills in Wiang Kaen District

CHIANG RAI – Soldiers from the Pha Muang Taskforce have seized, 200,000 methamphetamine pills after intercepting a drug trafficking group near the Thai-Lao border. The suspects, were spotted near Wiang Kaen, were carrying backpacks into Thailand.

On Sunday, soldiers from Unit 3104,of the Pha Muang Taskforce, carried out a border surveillance operation in Wiang Kaen district, Chiang Rai. They had received intelligence about a drug smuggling group planning to move narcotics across the border in this area.

Upon reaching the forested region of Ban Rom Pho Ngoen, Village 11, Por Sub-district, the team spotted a group of 4–5 individuals carrying backpacks made from straw sacks as they crossed into Chiang Rai from Myanmar.

The patrol team signalled for a search, but the suspects responded by opening fire with an unidentified weapon. A shoutout ensued, lasting about five minutes. Once the situation calmed, the soldiers confirmed that no team members were injured.

They conducted a search of the area and discovered that the suspects had escaped but left behind a straw bag. Inside, they found 200,000 methamphetamine pills and a homemade rifle resembling a traditional Thai-style musket.

The seized items were handed over to the Wiang Kaen Police Station for further investigation. Additional forces were deployed to monitor and block possible escape routes.

