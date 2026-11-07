Chiang Rai News

High-Speed Chase in Chiang Rai Nets 10 Million Meth Pills

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
High-Speed Chase in Chiang Rai Nets 10 Million Meth Pills

CHIANG RAI –  Border police have seized roughly 10 million methamphetamine pills following a high-speed chase across three districts in Chiang Rai province. Officers pursued a heavily loaded white Nissan Navara pickup truck directly from the Mekong River border before it crashed violently.

The driver miraculously escaped the wrecked vehicle and disappeared into the dark night, leaving behind a massive illicit drug cargo. Authorities discovered 34 large sacks stuffed with illegal drugs packed tightly into the modified pickup truck.

Key Takeaways

  • Border patrols seized 10 million meth pills after a dramatic three-district pursuit in Chiang Rai province.
  • The smuggler abandoned the white Nissan Navara after crashing into a roadside canal in Chiang Khong.
  • Authorities found 34 sacks of narcotics crammed into the vehicle’s rear bed and passenger cabin.

The dramatic operation began late on November 6 when the Border Patrol Police received crucial intelligence. Informants warned that a major smuggling ring planned to move narcotics across the Thai-Laos border.

Smugglers hauled the illegal cargo from the riverbanks in the Ban Saew subdistrict of Chiang Saen. They quickly loaded the drugs onto the modified pickup truck and headed toward rural roads.

High-Speed Chase in Chiang Rai Nets 10 Million Meth Pills

Breaking the Checkpoint

Officers quickly set up an emergency checkpoint along a rural route in Doi Luang district to intercept the vehicle. However, a scout car driving ahead of the truck spotted the police and alerted the smuggler.

Realizing the danger, the truck driver aggressively swerved away from the blockade and sped down Highway 1098. Police patrol units immediately launched a relentless pursuit that crossed directly into the Chiang Khong district.

The high-speed chase reached its climax near Phatthana Rung Rueang village in the Huai So subdistrict. Driving at reckless speeds, the suspect lost control of the heavy vehicle and careened off the pavement.

The pickup crashed violently into a canal, burying its front end deep into the water while the rear hung on the bank. Despite the severe crash, the driver scrambled out of the wreckage and vanished before police arrived.

High-Speed Chase in Chiang Rai Nets 10 Million Meth Pills

Massive Drug Haul Recovered

Investigators thoroughly searched the abandoned vehicle and found an astonishing quantity of illegal narcotics inside. They counted 23 colorful fertilizer sacks in the truck bed and another 11 sacks crammed inside the cab.

Each sack contained approximately 300,000 methamphetamine pills, bringing the total estimated seizure to 10 million tablets. Multiple local agencies, including the Pha Muang Task Force, are now coordinating efforts to track down the fugitive.

The Golden Triangle region remains a major hotspot for illicit drug trafficking across Southeast Asia. Thai authorities continuously upgrade their regional border surveillance tactics to effectively combat these highly sophisticated international smuggling syndicates.

Forensic teams are currently examining the abandoned pickup truck for fingerprints and DNA evidence. Officials remain confident they will identify the suspect and dismantle this specific regional smuggling network soon.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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