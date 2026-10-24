Soldiers Detain 11 Foreigners Fleeing Scam Gangs in Myanmar

MAE SOT – Thai soldiers recently made a major bust near the turbulent Myanmar border in Tak province. Officers arrested eleven foreign men who crossed the Moei River to escape suspected scam centers.

The suspects hid in a dense sugarcane field in Wang Kaeo village, located in the Mae Kasa subdistrict of Mae Sot. Local forces quickly tracked them down following a tip-off about their illegal entry.

Key Takeaways

Thai soldiers detaineded 11 undocumented men from 7 different countries near the Mae Sot border.

The group fled from Myawaddy, Myanmar, reportedly escaping notorious online scam operations and local fighting.

Authorities have transferred the suspects to the local police station for further legal processing.

Soldiers Hand Foreigners Over to Police

This operation involved a joint effort by local immigration officers and the Rajamamu Task Force. They carefully searched the agricultural area and found the large group of foreign nationals.

Upon inspection, officials discovered that none of the eleven men had valid travel documents. They all confessed to illegally crossing the natural border line just hours before their capture.

The captured group represented a surprisingly diverse mix of seven different nationalities. Police identified four Chinese citizens, two Indians, one Pakistani, and one Vietnamese national among the suspects.

In addition, the group included three men from the African continent. This included one person from Nigeria, one from Kenya, and a third unidentified African national.

Finding such a diverse group highlights the global reach of the illegal scam operations running across the border. These criminal networks frequently traffic people from around the world into forced labor.

The border town of Myawaddy in Myanmar has become a well-known hub for illegal call centers and cryptocurrency scams. Many workers are lured there with false promises of high-paying jobs in technology.

Once they arrive, victims often find themselves trapped in heavily guarded compounds. They face harsh conditions and are forced to scam innocent people online to meet strict financial quotas.

Border Security and Legal Action

Thai authorities treated the arrests carefully, ensuring they followed proper legal procedures. They invoked the recent 2022 anti-torture and enforced disappearance law to protect the suspects’ basic human rights.

This specific law requires officers to record arrests on video and notify local officials immediately. It serves as a vital safeguard against abuse during the detention of undocumented migrants.

Following the initial field investigation, soldiers handed the eleven men over to the Mae Sot Police Station. There, investigators will process the suspects for illegal entry into the kingdom.

Furthermore, the police will try to determine if these men are victims of human trafficking. If they were forced into labor, they might receive special protection rather than simple deportation.

Border patrols remain on high alert because illegal crossings happen almost every single day. The Moei River is narrow and shallow in many places, making it very easy to cross.

Security forces have set up additional checkpoints along the major roads leading out of Mae Sot. They want to prevent criminal syndicates from moving undocumented migrants deeper into Thailand.

Rising Tensions in Neighboring Myanmar

Aside from escaping scam compounds, many people are fleeing severe violence across the border. Heavy fighting continues between the Myanmar military and various armed ethnic minority groups near Myawaddy.

This ongoing conflict creates a chaotic environment that criminal gangs easily exploit. The lack of local law enforcement allows illegal casinos and scam centers to operate with almost total impunity.

Gunfire and explosions are often heard clearly from the Thai side of the river. This violence terrifies both local residents and those trapped inside the nearby scam operation compounds.

According to a report from MGR Online, the Thai military expects more people to flee as the fighting escalates. Security agencies are working closely together to manage the growing crisis.

Thailand faces a difficult challenge in balancing strict border security with humanitarian concerns. The government must protect its borders while helping victims who escape terrible conditions in Myanmar.

Authorities are currently questioning the eleven men to gather more intelligence about the criminal networks. Their testimonies could help crack down on the powerful syndicates operating just across the river.

Ultimately, by sharing their stories, these survivors shed light on the harsh realities of the modern scam industry. The global community must work together to stop these transnational crimes and protect vulnerable workers.

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