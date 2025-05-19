(CTN News) – Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that he had spoken directly to Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon and obtained a pledge that a portion of tariffs would be absorbed by the company.

A Walmart spokesperson refused to comment on the conversations between CEOs and government officials. An informed source indicated that the telephone dialogue between Bessent and McMillon had been planned for several days before Trump’s comments, and the company’s stance remained unchanged.

This week, Walmart announced that it must raise customer prices later this month owing to market instability resulting from the president’s international trade tariffs, which it cannot absorb.

Trump reacted to the comment by asserting that the corporation needs to “absorb the tariffs and refrain from imposing any charges on valued customers” in a diatribe he shared on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

Walmart is making this pledge, Bessent said on Sunday’s Meet the Press.

“Today, I conversed with Doug McMillon, the CEO of Walmart.” Bessent addressed Kristen Welker’s question about Trump’s influence on American businesses to diminish profits, noting, “Walmart will, as you indicated, absorb some of the tariffs, similar to their actions in ’18, ’19, and ’20.”

“You’re analysing Walmart’s earnings conference.” Companies must also present the worst-case scenario to preempt legal action.

Despite the president’s administration announcing a truce in its trade conflict with China, referred to by analysts as “capitulation day”, McMillon indicated during Thursday’s results call that his company, a barometer of US consumer well-being, was implementing measures to protect itself from the repercussions of Trump’s tariffs.

The spokeswoman declared, “We will exert every effort to keep our prices at the lowest feasible level.” Nonetheless, the extent of the tariffs, even at the recently announced diminished levels, is such that we cannot fully mitigate the impact owing to the constraints of limited retail margins.

Walmart’s Chief Financial Officer, John Rainey, stated in an interview with CNBC that the company is “intrinsically designed for everyday low prices.” Walmart functions in numerous sites nationwide.

He asserted that the responsibilities were “excessive for any retailer to endure,” and consumers will start to notice price hikes by the end of May, with “certainly a substantial increase in June.”

“Liberation day” was announced by Trump on April 2.

He asserted that the United States had been “plundered, pillaged, violated, and looted by nations both near and distant” for an inordinate duration. Subsequently, he presented a compilation of countries and regions that would incur tariffs.

These nations encompassed a range of established trading partners and US allies, with remote, uninhabited islands near Antarctica solely populated by penguins.

The president’s strategy, which he asserted would lead to negotiations and trade deals with a minimum of 150 countries, faced significant criticism and was deemed unrealistic and wrong. Moreover, it led to a six-week interval of turmoil, characterised by rising prices, plummeting stock markets, and diminishing economic growth.

He has now sought to amend several excesses of the program, notably the recent declaration that tariffs on China, a major supplier to Walmart and various other US corporations, will be diminished from 145% to 30% for the first ninety days.

On Friday, the White House declared its intention to unilaterally impose fresh tariffs, a decision characterised as a “total reset” in trade ties, instead of pursuing negotiations with numerous countries.

During a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Trump remarked to a company group, “[It is] not feasible to accommodate the number of individuals who wish to see us.” “There are 150 countries interested in negotiating a deal; however, you cannot access the complete list.”

During a later appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Bessent asserted that the United States was prioritising its “18 most significant trading relationships” and that trade negotiations with various countries would persist, potentially resulting in several regional agreements.

SOURCE: TG

