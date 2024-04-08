This Week, Target Will Launch a New Paid Membership Program

(CTN News) – You will be able to enjoy even greater savings and rewards when you shop at Target this month.

Target Circle, the popular discount retailer’s loyalty program, now offers three new membership options to shoppers. This includes a free membership, a retail card option, and a new paid membership, which includes same-day delivery.

This revamp of loyalty program will launch during Circle Week, April 7-13, when rewards members will receive up to 40% off select spring items as well as a 10% off gift card deal on April 13.

In a statement to Yahoo Finance, a spokesperson for the retailer stated that the new offerings are part of its ongoing efforts to provide its customers with an affordable and cost-effective shopping experience.

Throughout history, we have prioritized building strong relationships with guests, and the reimagining of Circle continues that commitment,” said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer at Target.

In addition, Target (TGT) will be able to compete head-to-head with Amazon Prime and Walmart+ in the home delivery market.

The new Target Circle 360 subscription service

A new loyalty program, Target 360, is set to launch on April 7, priced at $99 for an annual subscription and offering a limited-time sale of $49 until May 18.

The subscription service includes free same-day delivery, advertised to be received “in as little as an hour” without additional charges. Additionally, Target’s delivery service Shipt will provide members with free two-day shipping. Circle 360 members will also be able to access Shipt’s catalog of over 100 retail partners, such as Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Petco.

Members of the new Circle 360 program will also have access to “no-rush returns,” which means they have an additional 30 days to return their items. Members of the Circle Card will also be able to take advantage of extended return policies.

The launch of Target’s new paid membership service coincides with the launch of Amazon Prime by Amazon (AMZN) in 2005. Members of the service receive free and unlimited same-day or two-day shipping across the United States as part of their membership.

