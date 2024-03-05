Connect with us

Business

The Walmart System Can Be Hacked To Yield A Yield Of 5.2%
Advertisement

Business

Macy's 'Is Melting Away': Investor Brings $6.6 Billion Bid

Business

Balance Zero Coinbase Crashes Again Despite Bitcoin Surge

Business

Amazon's AWS To Build Data Centers In Saudi Arabia, Invest $5.3 Billion

Business

Bitcoin ETF Mania Fuels BlackRock And Fidelity's Growth

Business

Trader Joe's Frozen Meals May Contain Plastic Pieces

Business

Bitcoin's New Mania Has a Lot To Do With 'Simply Not Enough' Supply

Business

A Nationwide AT&T Outage Is Being Investigated By The NY AG

Business

Bitcoin Closes Out The Most Positive Month Since 2020, Topping $61,000

Business

NatWest Shares Will Be Marketed To The Public By The UK Government

Business

AI Race Sees Alibaba Cloud Announce Massive Price Cuts

Business

The Urgency Of Clearing Credit Card Debt: Why Taking Action Now Is Essential

Business

China's Ultra-Cheap Online Shopping Platform Temu Losing its Luster

Business

$45 Million Settlement In Walmart's Weighted Grocery Class Action

Business

Thrasio, A Leading Amazon Aggregator, Files For Bankruptcy

Business

TJX's Holiday Sales Rose 13%, Topping Earnings Estimates

Business

Bitcoin Price Surges Above $59,000, Close To Its All-Time High

Business

Automotive Marketing Services – 5 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Strategy

Business

Choosing the Right SEO Consulting Service for Your Business

Business

Solar Industries: Reason Behind Rapid Growth of Explosive Industry

Business

The Walmart System Can Be Hacked To Yield A Yield Of 5.2%

Published

25 mins ago

on

The Walmart System Can Be Hacked To Yield A Yield Of 5.2%

(CTN News) – Upon its initial public offering in 1970, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) became one of the market’s best-performing stocks, and it has been paying dividends since 1974. Its current yield, however, is just 1.4%, which does not appeal to many dividend and income investors.

There is a hack that can help you get a 5.2% yield from Walmart by investing in one of its largest landlords.

Here is how you can do it.

Real Estate Corporation, Inc.

The Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) owns and manages a portfolio of 2,135 properties in 49 states totaling approximately 44 million square feet of gross leasable area. Tenants include world-class retailers such as Walmart, Lowe’s, McDonald’s, Starbucks, CVS, Walmart, ULTA, Home Depot, Target, and Costco.

Be sure not to miss:

  • Real estate investing has never been easier. It takes just 10 minutes to become a landlord with this Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup.

  • A commercial real estate investment has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors are able to invest in this asset class due to a lack of capital or resources. The Marcus & Millichap platform is changing this, enabling individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000. 

Walmart is listed as Agree Realty’s largest tenant in its most recent investor presentation, representing 6.1% of the company’s annualized base rent.

Consequently, if you own Agree Realty, you can generate a monthly income that is partly derived from Walmart.

In recent months, Agree Realty has paid a monthly dividend of $0.247 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.964 per share, giving the stock a yield of approximately 5.2%.

Furthermore, Agree Realty has a high yield as well as a dividend-growth profile. Dividend payments have increased for 11 consecutive years, and the company is already on track for its 12th consecutive year of dividend increases in 2024.

Please read the following:

  • A commercial real estate investment has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors are able to invest in this asset class due to a lack of capital or resources. As little as $5,000 can be invested in commercial real estate through a platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap. 

  • The process of collecting passive income from real estate has just become a whole lot easier. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi allows you to invest in a diversified portfolio of rental properties for only $100.

SEE ALSO:

Balance Zero Coinbase Crashes Again Despite Bitcoin Surge

Amazon’s AWS To Build Data Centers In Saudi Arabia, Invest $5.3 Billion
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies