The Walmart System Can Be Hacked To Yield A Yield Of 5.2%

(CTN News) – Upon its initial public offering in 1970, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) became one of the market’s best-performing stocks, and it has been paying dividends since 1974. Its current yield, however, is just 1.4%, which does not appeal to many dividend and income investors.

There is a hack that can help you get a 5.2% yield from Walmart by investing in one of its largest landlords.

Here is how you can do it.

Real Estate Corporation, Inc.

The Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) owns and manages a portfolio of 2,135 properties in 49 states totaling approximately 44 million square feet of gross leasable area. Tenants include world-class retailers such as Walmart, Lowe’s, McDonald’s, Starbucks, CVS, Walmart, ULTA, Home Depot, Target, and Costco.

Be sure not to miss:

Real estate investing has never been easier. It takes just 10 minutes to become a landlord with this Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup.

A commercial real estate investment has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors are able to invest in this asset class due to a lack of capital or resources. The Marcus & Millichap platform is changing this, enabling individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Walmart is listed as Agree Realty’s largest tenant in its most recent investor presentation, representing 6.1% of the company’s annualized base rent.

Consequently, if you own Agree Realty, you can generate a monthly income that is partly derived from Walmart.

In recent months, Agree Realty has paid a monthly dividend of $0.247 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.964 per share, giving the stock a yield of approximately 5.2%.

Furthermore, Agree Realty has a high yield as well as a dividend-growth profile. Dividend payments have increased for 11 consecutive years, and the company is already on track for its 12th consecutive year of dividend increases in 2024.

Please read the following:

A commercial real estate investment has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors are able to invest in this asset class due to a lack of capital or resources. As little as $5,000 can be invested in commercial real estate through a platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap.

The process of collecting passive income from real estate has just become a whole lot easier. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi allows you to invest in a diversified portfolio of rental properties for only $100.

SEE ALSO:

Balance Zero Coinbase Crashes Again Despite Bitcoin Surge