Thai Chuay Thai Phase 2: Eligibility, Limits, and Dates Now!

Last Updated on September 21, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – The popular government co-payment scheme Thai Chuay Thai Phase 2 is officially returning for a much-anticipated second round of funding. Citizens all across the country are eagerly checking their personal eligibility for the upcoming phase.

The government sincerely hopes this extension will continue to ease the rising cost of living. This new financial rollout promises more direct support right when working people need it most.

Government officials have firmly confirmed that the project will run throughout October and November 2026. This extension utilizes existing budget funds without requiring any new government borrowing to operate smoothly.

You might be currently wondering if you still qualify or if you need to register again. Let us break down everything you need to know about the upcoming phase of the program.

Key Takeaways

The government will provide a 1,000 baht subsidy for October and November under a 60:40 co-payment plan.

State welfare cardholders will get an extra 700 baht on top of their usual monthly benefits.

Unused monthly balances will not roll over, and daily digital spending is capped at 200 baht.

The core structure of the Thai Chuay Thai Plus program remains largely unchanged for everyone involved. The government will continue to generously cover 60% of your eligible daily household shopping expenses.

You will simply pay the remaining 40% using the popular Pao Tang mobile smartphone application. This simple daily setup helps you save valuable money on essentials at participating local neighborhood shops.

For this exciting new phase, eligible active users will receive a helpful 1,000 baht government subsidy. This specific financial support is expertly designed to cover both October and November of 2026.

However, it is extremely important to always remember the strict daily spending limit of 200 baht. You absolutely cannot save up your unused digital balance to spend in the following calendar month.

State welfare cardholders are also getting a highly significant financial boost in this upcoming second round. They will comfortably receive an additional 700 baht to help manage their daily living expenses.

This extra money comes directly on top of the standard 300 baht they already receive monthly. This targeted government support aims to quickly assist those most affected by the current economic pressures.

Registration Rules Thai Chuay Thai Phase 2

Many concerned people are actively asking if they need to sign up all over again today. If you successfully participated in the first phase, your upcoming transition should be completely smooth.

You can likely claim your benefits directly through the Pao Tang app without ever re-registering. However, responsible government officials are still carefully finalizing the exact technical steps for current active users.

New interested users, on the other hand, will need to patiently wait for official government announcements. The Finance Ministry is presenting the full comprehensive funding plan to the Cabinet very soon.

Once officially approved, the exact required registration dates for newcomers will be shared widely with the public. Please keep a close eye on your local news updates to ensure you do not miss out.

The expanded program will not require any additional national budget or new government loan approvals. Instead, it cleverly uses the remaining funds from the previously established economic relief framework program.

This incredibly smart financial move keeps the national economy moving forward without increasing overall public debt. Ultimately, this represents a fantastic win-win economic situation for both everyday shoppers and local business owners.

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