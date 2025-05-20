“Strong Results”: Qatar Airways Earned $2.15 Billion in Profit in 2024/25.

(CTN News) – Furthermore, Qatar Airways Group announced a profit of $2.15 billion (QAR 7.85 billion) for the fiscal year 2024-2025. This figure supplements the results that are routinely disclosed.

In comparison to last year’s earnings, these figures indicate a rise of 1.7 billion Qatari riyals, equivalent to 0.5 billion United States dollars. This increase is seen in the statistics.

According to the corporation’s announcement, this accomplishment represents the “most substantial financial results in its history”. The corporation released a statement of gratitude for this achievement.

2024/25 Qatar Airways Group’s fiscal year profit increased by 28%.

This represented the most substantial profit rise ever documented by the corporation. Throughout the entire fiscal year, the company was able to achieve this objective.

Qatar Airways Cargo experienced a 17% increase in revenue during the specified time, as reported by the firm. Factors that facilitated this improvement include the organisation’s adaptability to fluctuating market situations, its investment in digital technology, its focus on data analysis, and its dependability.

All of these factors led to the organisation’s success. The corporation identifies these things as contributing factors to its achievements. The statement indicates that the firm achieved its optimal financial performance during the COVID period. This was the period during which the corporation achieved its greatest success.

This was true during the whole duration of the company’s operation. According to Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, our Qatar Airways 2.0 plan prioritises the cultivation of a highly skilled workforce.

This aligns with the assertions made in the preceding sentence He stated in his announcement that the remarkable discoveries to be unveiled today would not have been possible without the involvement of over 55,000 individuals globally.

He asserted that such collaboration was the sole method by which discoveries could have been achieved. Al-Meer articulated this observation in his statement.

A major goal achieved by the corporation was the establishment of Hamad International Airport (DOH), which can accommodate 65 million passengers annually, as stated in an announcement issued by the company in the previous fiscal year.

The organisation also documented several significant accomplishments that transpired during the preceding fiscal year. These triumphs transpired during the timeframe. Concourses D and E became accessible to the public in March 2025, increasing the total number of boarding gates at the airport to 62.

The date marked the inaugural occasion on which the general public gained entrance to these gates.

This required the construction of fifteen new gates.

In May 2024, Qatar Airways accomplished a notable milestone by implementing Starlink WiFi across its fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft. This constituted a notable accomplishment for the airline.

Qatar Airways attained this notable accomplishment. Consequently, the airline gained recognition as the pioneering carrier not only globally but also within the Middle East and North Africa region.

In February 2025, the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) of the Australian government announced that Qatar Airways had obtained a twenty-five per percent minority investment in Virgin Australia.

In August 2024, Qatar Airways acquired a 6.25% equity stake in the South African airline Airlink. This transaction occurred at the beginning of the month. Airlink is a prominent airline now operating on the African continent, positioned with other carriers.

The airline published an additional statement, indicating that Qatar Airways had incurred significant expenses in acquiring new planes and engines. The airline disseminated both remarks. This is undertaken to ensure that the airline’s fleet remains “at the forefront of commercial aviation”.

On May 14, 2025, during President Trump’s visit to Qatar, a historic agreement was executed between Qatar Airways and Boeing. The incident occurred during the visit.

The agreement stipulated that Boeing would supply the aircraft. We anticipate a purchase exceeding $96 billion, which will include up to 210 aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines. Both the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Boeing 777X qualify as this aircraft.

SOURCE: ATN

SEE ALSO:

Treasury Secretary Announces Walmart will Pay Part of the Duties on Trump’s Request.

Cox and Charter Are Mulling a $34.5 Billion Merger Because of Streaming Services.

Civil Aviation Board Orders Better Compensation for Flight Delays and Cancellations