Stock Market vitals – Blue chip, dividend aristocrat, reliable and liquid company, great background — all these are words that can be used to describe Merck Group.

Is the pharmaceutical company really deserving of this hype?

Well, its stock has seen gains of about 13% over the last year with its growth looking likely to continue, while the S&P 500 Index has watched its value decline nearly 16%.

There are several factors at play here, one of which comes in the form of a secret weapon called Keytruda.

It’s a medicine used in cancer immunotherapy to treat various types of oncological diseases, and in 2022 the medicine saw its sales whirl upward, with demand only continuing to grow.

More than 30% of all company sales for the first half of 2022 are attributed to Keytruda, representing over $10 billion in revenue.

The second reason is basically Merck itself. It’s one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world, having been around for centuries, since the original company was founded by (and named after) a family who set up Merck Group in Germany in 1668.

Over the centuries, the company has created a huge number of products for different purposes – this list includes medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products.

So, Merck takes a diversified approach, and has created a firmly established and highly reputable brand for itself.

That’s one of the reasons why the company regularly pays out dividends – now Merck’s div is 2.96%, which is rather impressive when compared to the S&P 500 stocks’ average dividend yield of 1.82%.

Added to that, future developments in cancer treatment might also benefit the business, and in the meantime the company’s price-earnings ratio indicator looks pretty promising at about 16, meaning the stock still has growth potential.

Despite all these positive factors, there’s one word that has the potential to cross them out: Crisis.

A word that everyone is getting pretty used to these days.

Things started to go downhill with the Covid-19 pandemic, which was followed by the enormous military confrontation in Eastern Europe, which in turn led to record inflation levels and an energy crunch around the globe.

What a time to be alive, eh? The price of pretty much everything has gone up since these events, and in an attempt to hold the line central banks have aggressively hiked interest rates. They tried their best, and you know the rest.

The S&P 500 demonstrates the impacts of these events fairly well, seeing losses around 17% in the last year.

Not only that, but many experts think that the American market is still overrated and that investors should expect further deterioration.

If a strong decline does occur, it won’t just be specific shares – all companies listed on the index will feel the heat – Merck included.

However, strong brand awareness gives investors the opportunity to consider the company a defensive asset.

Not only that, but many analysts are sure that Merck stock will perform better than just defensively, with the average forecast for the next year standing at +7%.

Ultimately, there’s two key points to keep in mind. The first is the thing that makes Merck the star of the show – its high dividends.

And the second is that you should always carry out your own research before investing in any asset – even ones like Merck.

Related CTN News:

How to Choose Best Paypal Forex Broker

The Central Bank Of Thailand Continues to Push for Digital Currency

Blackstone owns the Majority of Emerson’s $14 Billion Climate Technology Unit