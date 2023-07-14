Connect with us

Business

Interpol Red Notice Issued for Former Stark Corp Chairman
Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin To Be Sold By The US Government For $246 Million

Business

XRP Cryptocurrency Sales On The Open Market Aren't Securities, Court Rules

Business

Shopify's New Tool Shows How Much Unnecessary Meetings Cost

Business

As US Inflation Cools, Miners And Banks Lift The FTSE 100

Business

Dollar-Swiss Franc Exchange Rate Rises Eight-Year High

Business

Travel Boom Drives Delta To Record Quarterly Earnings, Raising Full-Year Outlook

Business

Why Online Franchises Can Make a Great Side Hustle

Business

Talks About Arm Becoming An Anchor Investor With Nvidia And Intel

Business

Uber Eats And Postmates Will Offer Domino's Food In The US

Business

BBC Star 'Extremely Angry' Over Sex Pictures Scandal Faces New Allegations

Business

Bank Of America Was Fined $150 Million For Consumer Abuse

Business

Amazon Argues It Isn't A Large Online Platform Under EU's New Tech Rules

Business

VMware Warns Of A Critical VRealize RCE Exploit

Business News

Five Key Takeaways As UPS Strike Looms With Failed Teamsters Contract Talks

Business

Why Home Insurance is Essential for Property Owners: Here's why

Business

How Do You Create An Employee Communication Strategy?

Business

Shares Of Alibaba nd Tencent Rise As China's Tech Crackdown Ends

Business

A Blow To India As Foxconn Dumps $19.5 Billion Vedanta Chip Plan

Business

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023? Everything to know about the 48-hour sale

Business

Interpol Red Notice Issued for Former Stark Corp Chairman

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Stark Corp, Thailand, Interpol

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has requested that Interpol issue a red notice for Stark Corp former chairman Chanin Yensudchai, who is being investigated for financial malfeasance.

The DSI contacted Interpol when Mr. Chanin failed to report to the DSI to address accusations alleging anomalies in Stark’s financial statements, according to DSI spokesman Pichaya Tarakornsanti.

Mr. Chanin is one of ten people accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of making false claims for Stark and affiliates in order to defraud others and gain their assets in 2021 and 2022.

Minority shareholders and bondholders at Stark have also filed accusations with the DSI against eight individuals and businesses for alleged fraud and money laundering at the bankrupt wire and cable manufacturer.

Ms. Pichaya stated that Stark’s former chief financial officer, Sathar Chantrasettalead, and his assistant, Yosboworn Amarit, are scheduled to appear before DSI investigators next week to address the charges.

She further stated that the DSI is tracing the remaining assets of those accused of fabricating accounts and would turn them over to the Anti-Money Laundering Office for further action.

Stark Corp assets have previously been taken by the authorities for more than 100 million baht.

She stated that the DSI has seized two luxury cars belonging to Mr. Chanin and is investigating two more owned by his close associates to ascertain if they were obtained illegally.

The issue arose when the company failed to file its financial accounts on time, as required by law.

The suspected financial malfeasance, according to the SEC, affected a vast number of people, with damages from Stark’s indebtedness estimated at more than 38 billion baht.

A 99% Stock Crash Rings Alarms in Thailand Over STARK Corp

A 99% Stock Crash Rings Alarms in Thailand Over STARK Corp
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs