Connect with us

Business

Alibaba Scraps Cainiao's IPO, Announcing It Will Own The Entire Company
Advertisement

Business

Anthropic Acquired By FTX Estate For $884 Million, With Bulk Moving To UAE

Business

Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) ROE of 13% Should We Be Delighted?

Business

Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Outflows Totaled $1.9 Billion In 1 Week

Business

Sun Life Financial's Chief Financial Officer Is Timothy Deacon

Business

Binance's Detained Executive Escaped Nigerian Authorities With a Fake Passport

Business

AT&T Will Not Disclose How Customers' Data Was Compromised

Business

Alibaba Sells Bilibili Assets For $360 Million

Business News

Apple Inc Opens Flagships Store in Shanghai Despite Plummeting Sales

Business Legal

US Government Takes on Apple Inc With Antitrust Lawsuit

Business

Church of The Highlands Exposed: Review of a Comprehensive Overview

Business

Lululemon Stocks Drop 10% On Weak Guidance, Slowing North American Growth

Business

FedEx Stock Earns $500 A Month Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Business

Bitcoin Rebounds From $200 Billion Slump To Reach $67,000

Business

Gold Jumps to US$2,200 Per Ounce for the First Time

Business

Thailand's K-Bank Predicts Further Decline of the Baht

Business

Alibaba Sells Stake In EV Maker XPeng For $317 Million

Business

Chipotle Stocks Split For The First Time, Breaking $3,000

Business

Chevron Will Build Its Carbon Capture Program Gradually

Business

Retailer Nordstrom's Shares Jump 9% On Private Report

Business

Alibaba Scraps Cainiao’s IPO, Announcing It Will Own The Entire Company

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Alibaba Scraps Cainiao's IPO, Announcing It Will Own The Entire Company

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, Alibaba announced it was scrapping its planned IPO for its smart logistics unit Cainiao, adding to recent troubles for the former Chinese tech darling.

Alibaba has postponed its planned IPO, which would have brought an injection of cash and a key exit deal to the company, as a result of deteriorating market conditions in China.

The investment community has soured on China of late because of a number of issues, including softer consumption and a housing and debt crisis.

Alibaba announced Tuesday that it would withdraw its IPO and listing application for Cainiao, and would also acquire all remaining shares in the company.

As of approximately 6:50 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), American depositary receipts were virtually unchanged in premarket trading in the United States.

As of the present, Alibaba owns a 64% stake in Cainiao.

As part of its plans, it intends to invest up to $3.75 billion in order to acquire the remaining 36% of the company from minority investors and employees with vested equity.

Alibaba’s chairman, Joe Tsai, said in a statement that the company decided to withdraw its planned IPO of Cainiao and instead acquire the entire business, believing the moment is right to invest in logistics.

A valuation of $10.3 billion has been put on Cainiao as a result of the offer. With Cainiao, Alibaba provides warehousing and fulfillment services, last-mile deliveries and pick-ups, and reverse logistics services to customers of its e-commerce sites Taobao and Tmall.

In contrast to its U.S. and European counterparts, Hong Kong, where Alibaba and Chinese tech peers Tencent, Baidu and JD.com are listed, has not followed a similar upward trajectory.

Over the past 12 months, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has fallen by approximately 15%. Dow Jones Industrial Average and Euro Stoxx 600 indexes, on the other hand, have increased by 21% and 15%, respectively, over the same period.

The performance of tech stocks has been particularly poor in China. In the past year, Alibaba shares have declined nearly 18%. It is reported that Tencent, Baidu, and JD.com are down 20%, 30%, respectively. In each case, 32%.

SEE ALSO:

Anthropic Acquired By FTX Estate For $884 Million, With Bulk Moving To UAE

Verizon Communications Inc.’s (NYSE:VZ) ROE of 13% Should We Be Delighted?

Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Outflows Totaled $1.9 Billion In 1 Week
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies