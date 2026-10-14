Water Cuts Hit Bangkok and Nonthaburi Areas

Last Updated on October 14, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thousands of residents across Bangkok and Nonthaburi will face temporary water outages today. The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) has announced scheduled maintenance on the city’s main piping network. These essential pipe works are expected to cause disruptions throughout the daytime hours. Homeowners and local businesses are strongly advised to prepare accordingly.

The planned water cuts will run strictly from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM today. Crews from the MWA will be cutting and connecting major pipes to improve the overall water pressure. Unfortunately, this means several busy residential areas will experience completely dry taps or very low water pressure. Officials emphasize that these upgrades are necessary for the long-term reliability of the water system.

Key Takeaways

Water supply will be temporarily suspended today between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

The primary affected areas include Bang Bon 1 Soi 16, Phetkasem 81, and Bua Nakharin Road.

Residents are urgently advised to store enough water in advance to last through the six-hour disruption.

Areas Facing Major Supply Disruptions

Specific neighborhoods will bear the brunt of today’s maintenance activities. According to the MWA, the primary locations affected include Bang Bon 1 Soi 16 and the busy stretch of Phetkasem 81. Additionally, residents and shops along Bua Nakharin Road will also see their water supply completely halted. If you live or work in these specific zones, you should expect no running water during the maintenance window.

Local businesses, especially restaurants and cafes in these districts, might struggle without a steady water flow. Many shop owners have already started filling up large containers to keep their daily operations running smoothly. The MWA has apologized for the inconvenience, noting that the six-hour window was chosen to avoid evening peak usage. However, daytime workers and stay-at-home parents must still manage their daily chores carefully.

Water utility experts suggest that you should store enough water for basic needs like drinking, cooking, and flushing toilets. Even after the scheduled end time, it might take a little while for the water pressure to return to normal. When the taps finally turn back on, the initial flow could appear slightly cloudy or discolored. This is completely normal and should clear up quickly after letting the water run for a few minutes.

How to Prepare for Future Water Outages

It is always a good idea to have a backup plan for sudden utility disruptions. Buying a large, durable water storage tank is a smart investment for families living in areas prone to maintenance work. Furthermore, keeping a few large bottles of clean drinking water in your pantry can save you from a lot of stress. Being proactive ensures that your family remains comfortable during these temporary inconveniences.

For real-time updates, residents can follow the MWA’s official announcements directly on their website or social media channels. The MWA Call Center is also available at 1125 for any urgent inquiries or emergencies regarding your water supply. Staying informed helps you plan your day better and avoids unexpected surprises when you turn on the faucet.

As the city continues to expand, infrastructure upgrades like these will become a routine part of urban life. While temporary water cuts are frustrating, they ultimately lead to a more robust and efficient utility network. By storing water in advance and staying patient, the community can easily navigate these brief disruptions. Water services are fully expected to resume their regular flow by late afternoon today.

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