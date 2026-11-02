Bangkok Police Raid Cannabis Shop After Family Hospitalised

BANGKOK – Thai police have raided a prominent cannabis shop in Bangkok following a severe medical incident that left a young family hospitalized. Authorities launched an immediate investigation after a couple and their toddler consumed suspected illegal cannabis-infused gummy sweets in Chanthaburi province.

The parents experienced violent convulsions and completely lost consciousness, which subsequently forced emergency medical responders to utilize life-saving hospital ventilators. Furthermore, their two-year-old child became dangerously lethargic, prompting swift medical intervention and ongoing treatment for the entire family.

Key Takeaways

A family of three required urgent medical care after consuming unlabelled cannabis gummies.

Bangkok police raided a Banthat Thong shop, seizing 90 illegal jelly sweets.

A 26-year-old female employee was arrested for selling unauthorized cannabis products.

Following this alarming medical emergency, investigating officers quickly traced the suspected cannabis distributor to a bustling commercial district in central Bangkok. The subsequent court-authorized search took place at a modified retail shop located on the popular Banthat Thong Road in Pathum Wan.

During the highly coordinated raid, police officers and health officials discovered 90 cannabis jelly products packaged to closely resemble traditional children’s sweets. These confiscated items completely lacked the mandatory Thai-language warning labels and necessary Food and Drug Administration registration numbers.

Health experts emphasize that unregulated cannabis consumption poses significant dangers to public safety, particularly when products are easily accessible to minors. Consequently, local consumer protection agencies are actively working to remove these misleading and potentially lethal edible products from the general market.

Unregulated Sweets Trigger Police Arrests

Officers arrested a twenty-six-year-old female employee, identified as Saowaluck, who admitted to selling the infused candies to unsuspecting tourists and locals. She reportedly operated the unregulated business for nearly a year, pricing the dangerous cannabis-infused gummy treats at roughly eighty baht each.

Law enforcement authorities have securely transported the seized products for comprehensive laboratory testing to determine their precise THC and CBD concentrations. Therefore, these pending laboratory results could potentially trigger further serious criminal charges against the shop owners and the recently arrested employee.

Medical professionals continue to monitor the affected family, although authorities have not officially confirmed their discharge status or current medical condition. The precise amount of cannabis jellies consumed by each individual family member currently remains unknown pending further clinical toxicological evaluations.

Authorities Strengthen Market Surveillance

Selling a controlled herb without proper licensing currently carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison or heavy financial fines. Moreover, producing and selling food items with incorrect labeling can result in additional regulatory fines exceeding thirty thousand Thai baht.

Health officials strongly advise parents to remain highly vigilant regarding unlabeled edible products that feature cannabis leaf imagery or suspicious wording. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration expects provincial public health offices to significantly strengthen their surveillance of cannabis-containing food items nationwide.

Authorities continue to actively monitor local communities and vulnerable school zones to proactively prevent similar medical emergencies involving unregulated recreational cannabis products. Police commanders have firmly promised ongoing enforcement operations to pursue legal proceedings against any offenders violating the current national food safety regulations.

Trending News: