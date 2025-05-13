Trump Said He Spoke With Apple CEO Tim Cook After China’s Tariff Cuts.

(CTN News) – As a result of Apple’s decisions to delay tariffs between the United States and China for ninety days, American President Donald Trump announced the following on Monday:

It was possible that the negotiations would end in a positive way. The conduct of the negotiations aligned with the discussion’s outcome.

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, was also in attendance. Apple is among several Wall Street companies and investors that have expressed satisfaction with China’s decision to postpone the imposition of tariffs.

The population responded favorably to the relocation. The stock of Apple increased by 6% during Monday’s trading session, and the Nasdaq had a 3% increase during the same period. During the same trading period that is being covered here, both of these profits were generated.

“I had a conversation with Tim Cook this morning, and I believe that he will adjust his statistics,” the US president said on his route to the Oval Office.

Currently serving as Apple’s CEO is Timothy Cook. It’s possible that the industrial facilities he plans to build for Apple would ultimately cost more than $500 billion across the United States. To the best of our knowledge, we are eagerly anticipating that event.

Apple said in a February announcement that it would invest $500 billion to establish a significant portion of its business in the United States.

The information presented in this article indicates that Apple has made investments in the US. One of these efforts, which would include the creation of artificial intelligence-based servers, would be located in Houston. Both of these companies would be based in the city of Houston.

Any easing of the US-China trade battle may benefit Apple.

This is because Apple views China as its third-largest sales market and produces the majority of its electrical devices there. This is specifically because third-largest market for sales is China.

China’s status as Apple’s third-largest sales market contributes to this effect. What immediate advantages Apple will see as a result of the remark is not entirely clear following Monday’s declaration. This is the outcome because the material was only recently released to the wider public.

Taxes on Chinese imports would remain 30 percent higher than they were in the original proposal, according to the agreement reached Sunday. This issue has arisen despite the fact that most of Apple’s key products, such as laptops and smartphones, were exempt from some of the highest tariffs of 150 percent during April.

In spite of this, the company faces tariffs in other nations where it produces secondary goods, like Vietnam and India. Ten percent of the item’s total worth is devoted to these duties.

The executive branch of the Trump administration has stated that they prefer Apple to move its electronic device manufacturing operations, including iPhone production, to the United States instead of other nations.

Many industry professionals feel this method is excessively pricey and useless.

The information about Cook’s tariff strategy was given to investors during an earnings call earlier this month. In his comments, he said that Apple is now sourcing products from businesses in Vietnam and India with the express intent of delivering them to the US.

These items should be transported to India soon, according to the forecast. He described the current state of affairs as “difficult to predict” instead of speculating about anything that would happen after June. He made no predictions for the months after June. Furthermore, following the month of June, he made no projections at all.

