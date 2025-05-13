Eye Drop Recall: Approximately 76,000 Ocular Products Were Found To Be Of ‘Unacceptable Quality.’

(CTN News) – As soon as it becomes possible to consider using eye drops, everyone who regularly uses them should start doing a thorough inventory of their medicine cabinet.

BRS Analytical Service, LLC, a pharmaceutical laboratory, asserts that it returned the five ophthalmic solutions voluntarily because they were of “unacceptable quality.”

This issue was mentioned in the laboratory’s statement. Eye drops and artificial tears are only two examples of the many treatments available in this area. Eye drops are also included in this category. The following points should be considered.

Can you explain why the product failed?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the recall order after conducting an investigation. The distributor, AvKare, delivered this letter, which included the previously indicated details.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found “manufacturing CGMP deviations” during the development of the five eye drops. The term “current best manufacturing practice” (CGMP) is an acronym for the rules that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has developed to regulate the production of certain eye drops products.

“Health hazards to the user are unknown; CGMP deviations may lead to products of unacceptable quality; and it is not possible to rule out patient risks resulting from the use of these products,” according to AvKare’s official notice.

After inspecting each of the five products, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that there was a “lack of assurance of sterility” involved. The Food and Drug Administration made this decision. But what sets the independent report apart from the others is that it contains these details.

At the start of April 23, BRS Analytical Services started the process of voluntarily withdrawing five Eye Drops products from our retail shelves. All of the cases under investigation were classified as Class II by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 6.

According to this categorization, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seems to believe that there is a chance of “reversible adverse health consequences” or a serious risk of serious health consequences. The FDA employs this categorization, providing justification for its use.

What categories of eye drops products are we removing from the market?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made 75,000 bottles of ophthalmic solution available for purchase between May 26, 2023, and April 21, 2025.

This brief timeframe encompassed the entire duration. After careful analysis, we concluded that there were five different product categories that required recalls.

We are particularly attentive to the following items on the list:

Each numbered lot corresponds to one of the following five unique lot numbers:

They are 50268-043-15 for Artificial Tears Ophthalmic Solution,

50268-066-15 for Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Gel 1%,

50268-068-15 for Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Solution,

50268-126-15 for Lubricant Eye Drops Solution,

50268-678-15 for Polyvinyl Alcohol Ophthalmic Solution, and 50268-678-15 for Polyvinyl Alcohol Ophthalmic Solution.

Each lot number has the following recall numbers:

D-0405-2025, D-0406-2025, and 50268-678-15. Please consult these numbers for further details.

This specific location not only provides detailed lot numbers but also provides specific expiration dates. At which companies did you sell? I was wondering where you sold these.

Although the study did not expressly name any states or businesses involved in the product’s distribution, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that the products were sold throughout the United States.

What should I do if I discover that my products are on the list of recalled goods?

It is crucial that you refrain from using any recalled eye solution you come into possession of. The possibility of allergic reactions is the cause of this.

If you meet the requirements listed in the published notification, you can also notify AvKare if you have received the recalled goods. It is your duty to transport the damaged items to the company’s headquarters as soon as you get there.

