Floods in Texas Have Killed 32, Including 14 Children from a Youth Camp

KERRVILLE, Texas — Emergency crews in central Texas are searching for survivors after sudden floods caused the deaths of at least 32 people, including 14 children. Many residents were caught off guard as the Guadalupe River quickly rose by more than 26 feet (8 metres) early on Friday morning.

Kerr County authorities report that 27 children from a Christian youth camp along the river are missing. Around 850 people have been rescued so far. Weather experts warn that more rainfall could hit the region, with further flooding possible.

Mobile homes, summer camps and campgrounds where families had gathered for 4 July celebrations suffered the most damage. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced during a Saturday afternoon press conference that he had issued a broader disaster declaration to help with search operations.

He stated that officials will keep searching for every missing person and that the effort will not stop until everyone is found. Local officials have said their work remains focused on rescue, not just recovery.

Rescue teams are moving along the Guadalupe River, hoping to locate anyone who may have been swept away. Much of their attention is on Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp on the river near Hunt, Texas, where 27 children are still unaccounted for.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told the BBC that most of the missing from Camp Mystic are girls younger than 12. He also mentioned that more people might still be missing across the area, as many came to visit for the holiday weekend.

Camp Mystic has emailed parents of its 750 campers, explaining that if they have not been directly contacted, their child is still considered missing. Some families have already confirmed that their children are among those who have died.

US President Donald Trump said his administration is closely coordinating with local officials. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the president was deeply saddened by the loss of life and promised full federal assistance.

Noem joined Governor Abbott at the press conference, announcing that the Coast Guard would soon be sent to support the search.

Elsewhere in central Texas, officials in Travis County have reported two more deaths and 10 people still missing due to the floods.

Forecasters predict more heavy rainfall over the weekend in central Texas.

The National Weather Service says the region could get between 2 and 5 inches (5 to 12 centimetres) of rain on Saturday, with some areas possibly seeing as much as 10 inches. Many places are still struggling to cope with Friday’s floodwaters.

Related News: