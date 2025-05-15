Beauty Influencer Valeria Marquez Killed During TikTok Livestream in Zapopan, Mexico

Zapopan, Mexico – Valeria Marquez, a 23-year-old beauty influencer and salon owner, was tragically shot and killed during a livestream broadcast to her TikTok followers on May 10.

The shocking incident, which unfolded in real time, has sparked widespread outrage and renewed attention to the ongoing crisis of femicide in Mexico.

Who Was Valeria Marquez? Beauty Influencer Killed on Livestream Sparks Outrage in Mexico

Marquez, known for her beauty tutorials and vibrant online personality, had paused her broadcast to receive a delivery at the entrance of her salon.

Moments later, she returned to her audience, smiling as she opened the package, revealing a small stuffed animal. “He’s a little piglet,” she reportedly said, holding up the gift to the camera.

The joyful moment turned horrifying when a gunman entered the salon and opened fire. Viewers watched in disbelief as Marquez collapsed in her chair.

Blood could be seen pooling on her desk, and the livestream continued until another individual appeared, took her phone, and ended the broadcast. That person’s face was briefly visible to the audience, a detail authorities are now investigating.

Authorities Investigating the Case as Possible Femicide

The Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office has launched a full investigation into the killing. While the motive remains under review, officials have stated the case is being treated as a possible femicide, a legal term in Mexico used to describe the killing of women because of their gender.

Valeria’s death comes amid a disturbing rise in gender-based violence in Mexico. Reported by ABC News, just days before this incident, a mayoral candidate in the state of Veracruz was shot and killed during a separate livestream, along with three others.

Femicide in Mexico: A National Emergency

According to official government statistics, there were 847 reported cases of femicide in Mexico in 2024, with 162 cases in the first three months of 2025 alone.

Human rights groups warn that the actual numbers are likely higher due to underreporting and a lack of effective investigations.

Amnesty International has highlighted that in 2020, only about 25% of female homicide cases were officially investigated as femicides. Moreover, Human Rights Watch reports that around 4,000 women were killed in Mexico in 2022, making up approximately 12% of the country’s total homicides that year.

“The bigger challenge lies in the state’s ability to protect victims and witnesses, and to carry out thorough investigations,” said Juanita Goebertus, Director of the Americas Division at Human Rights Watch, in an interview with CNN. She noted that only around 67% of homicide cases result in a verdict, and the rate is even lower for gender-related crimes.

Public Outcry and Demand for Justice

Valeria Marquez, who had over 100,000 followers on Instagram, was known for her charisma and passion for beauty. Her murder has sparked a wave of grief and anger across social media, where fans and activists are demanding accountability and greater protections for women in Mexico.

Women’s rights organisations across the country are once again calling on the government to address the impunity that surrounds femicide cases and to improve the justice system’s response to crimes against women.

As authorities continue their investigation, Marquez’s death serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers women face in Mexico, both online and offline, and the urgent need for meaningful reform.