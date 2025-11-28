‘Frost’ Blankets Doi Inthanon as Temperatures Plunge to -2.3 Degrees Celsius

CHIANG MAI—A rare and breathtaking spectacle has unfolded atop Thailand’s highest peak, Doi Inthanon, as temperatures plummeted to an astonishing -2.3 degrees Celsius this morning.

The extreme cold, combined with favorable environmental conditions, didn’t bring traditional snow, but it ushered in a stunning formation of “frost,” or mother-of-pearl ice, transforming the mountaintop into a pristine winter wonderland.

The sub-zero reading, taken at the Doi Inthanon National Park, marks one of the coldest recorded temperatures for the region in recent years. While the temperature is cold enough for a light dusting of snow in many parts of the world, in the tropical climate of Northern Thailand, this intense chill led to the widespread formation of khap namkhang (frost).

This beautiful, crystalline blanket coated the vegetation, railings, and boardwalks, creating a dazzling scene that has electrified both locals and tourists. Long queues of bundled-up visitors, many wrapped in brightly colored scarves and thick jackets, made the pre-dawn trek to the summit to witness the ephemeral display. The excitement was palpable.

Frost on Doi Inthanon

“It’s absolutely magical,” beamed Ms. Supinya Kijwatanakul, a tourist from Bangkok, as she posed for a photo with a frosted branch. “You travel abroad for snow, but to see this khap namkhang right here in Thailand is something I never thought I’d experience. It feels like a little piece of the Arctic has fallen onto our mountain.”

Residents and park officials alike were equally thrilled. The frost is an annual, though often mild, phenomenon, but its intensity this year—so close to conditions that could support snow—has made it a truly special occasion.

The sight of tourists gleefully capturing these moments on their cameras, creating lasting souvenirs of the rare ice, is a major boon for the park and the surrounding communities.

The formation of the frost has naturally sparked conversations about the last time Chiang Mai saw actual snowfall. The truth, however, is that recorded snowfall in this part of Thailand is extraordinarily rare and highly contested.

The only confirmed, recorded instance of what was described as “snow” in Northern Thailand occurred over six decades ago, on January 7, 1955, not in Chiang Mai itself, but in the neighboring province of Chiang Rai.

Cold Weather for Chiang Rai

Even this event is often characterized by meteorologists as a mix of unusually heavy sleet and hail, rather than true powdery snow, due to the region’s tropical atmospheric conditions. Nevertheless, the memory of a truly white day in the North remains a legendary tale, adding a deeper layer of fascination to today’s heavy frost.

The Chiang Rai Times spoke with the Meteorological Center this morning, which issued a stern but familiar warning: the extreme cold is far from over. The Center forecasts that the general weather across Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai will remain cool to cold with strong winds continuing throughout the day and into tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to drop by another 1-2 degrees Celsius, meaning the high-altitude areas like Doi Inthanon could see conditions even closer to freezing. This strong, cold air mass is expected to persist, bringing chilly conditions even to the city centers.

In light of the plummeting mercury, the Meteorological Center and local health authorities have issued a vital advisory for residents in both provinces.

“We urge everyone to take extra care of their health,” stated Dr. Somsak Pibool, a spokesperson for the Chiang Mai Public Health Office. “Ensure that children and the elderly are kept warm, and wear multiple layers of clothing to prevent hypothermia and respiratory illnesses which spike during the cold season.”

Furthermore, a significant public safety warning has been issued concerning the dangers of fire. The combination of the persistent cold weather, which leads many to use charcoal fires and heating appliances indoors, and the current dry weather has created conditions ripe for accidents. Residents are strongly advised to:

Never leave heating equipment unattended.

Ensure proper ventilation when using charcoal burners to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Be vigilant against sparks and dry foliage, particularly in rural and mountainous areas, where the dry cold can quickly turn a small flame into a devastating blaze.

For now, the people of Northern Thailand continue to brave the intense chill, with the dazzling frost on Doi Inthanon serving as a poignant reminder of nature’s power and a perfect, picture-postcard reason to appreciate the unique, cooler side of the ‘Land of Smiles.’

