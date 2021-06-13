TIKTOK VS YOUTUBE FIGHT | WHO WON ? | BATTLE OF THE PLATFORMS

The fight between TikTokers and YouTubers had been much awaited. Here’s a glance at who won the TikTok vs YouTube fight because the battle of the platforms winner was crowned on June 12.

Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall had hinted a few fight in December 2020. However, it took tons of convincing to urge Bryce to comply with the fight. Luckily, after months of waiting, fans of all the creators finally need to know which platform rules social media as a winner was crowned!

WHO WON TIKTOK VS YOUTUBE FIGHT?

YouTube content creators won the TikTok vs YouTube fight. Before the fight started, it had been revealed that Tanner Fox vs Ryland Storms fight won’t be happening .

Despite this, the creators managed to stay their viewers entertained with the remainder of the event. The fight started with Ryan Johnston vs Cale Saurage. The fight came to an end during the fifth round and Ryan was rewarded victory. This was the primary win for the YouTube team.

Following this, the YouTube content creators appeared to be focused on winning as Landon McBroom, FaZe Jarvis, and DDG won their fights. This left Ben Azelart, Michael Le, and Nate Wyatt losing the title.

However, TikTok got their first win when Vinnie Hacker managed to defeat Deji. Following this, AnEsonGib vs. Tayler Holder fight ended with a draw. Despite this, YouTube creators managed to possess their win as Austin won against Bryce.

With this, the YouTube creators won six matches out of seven .

WHY WAS TANNER FOX VS RYLAND STORMS’ FIGHT CANCELLED?

The fight between Tanner and Ryland was cancelled due to the load difference. He broke his silence after receiving tons of hate from people for canceling the fight.

Tanner explained he came in light while Ryland came in heavy. The pair had a 20lbs weight difference. chatting with his fans on social media, Tanner revealed that the commission only allowed a 9lbs difference.

Even though there was an enormous weight gap between the 2 , Tanner tried to form the fight happen. However, the commission ruled out any possibility for him to possess a fight with Ryland.

WILL THERE BE ANOTHER FIGHT?

As of now, there has been no confirmation about another fight happening. However, watching the success of the event, we won’t be surprised if it does happen.

Lately, YouTubers like Jake Paul, Logan Paul, KSI, et al. have jumped within the prize ring . Keeping this in mind, having another event like this might be an opportunity .

