Cruise to Halong Bay a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Halong Bay is a UNESCO World Heritage site, where about 6 million tourists visit annually. The Bay comprises of 1600 limestone islands where you can witness the breathtaking and mesmerizing scenery. Halong Bay has tons of activities to do, such as climbing, trekking, kayaking, yoga session, swimming and much more. Therefore, it is a must cruise-visit place for energetic and active people.

Halong Bay Day Cruises

Halong Bay has a lot to offer, and it’s impossible to explore every part of the Bay in one day. However, if you have less time and a restricted budget, you can opt for a day cruise. All you need is a good and well-planned itinerary. You must pick a cruise that covers a wide range of activities and tourist spots. Halong bay has a large number of day cruises from which you can choose the one that best suits your desire and preference.

Let’s take a look at a few of the most popular Halong Bay day trip cruises which will help you in making a well-planned itinerary. It will help you make your vacation memorable, which you will cherish for a lifetime.

Alova Cruise

Alova cruise is a small wooden cruise mostly suitable for couples or small families. One of the prominent features of this cruise is its polite and courteous staff. The cruise will take you for a visit to caves and other onboard activities. You can enjoy the Kayaking and bamboo boat ride at the Luon Cave. Cruise duration is 5 hours, excluding the pickup and drops off timings. A mouth-watering Vietnam cuisine serves for lunch at the cruise.

Phoenix Day Cruise

Phoenix Day cruise is ideal for people who want to explore less in minimum time. The cruise has a capacity of 40 people. This cruise will take you to the breathtaking views of Incense Burner Grotto and Heavenly Cave. Delicious Seafood serves on the cruise. The cruise has ample space for relaxation and enjoyment at the sundeck so you can witness the beauty of the Bay.

Orchid Cruise

Orchid cruise is one of the latest and popular day cruises of Halong Bay. The interior of the cruise is luxurious, with remarkable service and activities. Tasty lunch serves on the cruise. The best thing about Orchid Cruise is that it offers a Lan Ha Bay tour which other day cruises don’t offer. The cruise will take you to different caves where you can enjoy kayaking or relax on the beach.

L’Azalee Day Cruise

L’Azalee Day Cruise is one of the most famous cruises in Halong Bay. The duration of the cruise is limited, but its itinerary covers lots of different places. It’s a 4-hour cruise that offers visits to many caves and caverns. You can enjoy various tourist spots like Fighting Cocks Island, Incense Island, Ba Hang floating village and Paradise Cave. Make your vacation memorable and relaxing by taking a sunbath at the sundeck and enjoying delicious seafood lunch.

Jade Sails Cruise

Jade Sails cruise has maintained the highest level of safety. It is a 7-hour cruise where you can experience excellent service, delicious lunch, and a unique interior. The cruise offers the Lan Ha Bay tour which is also known as a quiet tourist paradise in Vietnam. You can enjoy kayaking and swim in the crystal clear water of the Bay. One of the unique features of this cruise is cooking class. You can learn how to make Vietnamese spring rolls by a chef. Last but not least, you can enjoy the sunset party at the sundeck and make your trip unforgettable.

Estella Premium Cruise

Estella Premium Cruise was launch in 2019, and it has emerged as one of the best luxury cruises at Halong Bay. The cruise has in house restaurants where you can enjoy the mouth-watering food. The cruise offered several activities like kayaking, bamboo boat, swimming, learning how to cook Vietnamese dishes and many more. While kayaking, you will witness the secret passage from the caves, unique echo system, and close look of marine life from the crystal clear water and coral reefs while kayaking.

Genesis Cruise

Genesis day cruise has outstanding service with polite and professional staff. The cruise has maintained a high standard ensuring everything from cleanness to food is perfect. Genesis Cruise is the first cruise that has introduced an audio system with multiple languages, so tourists who don’t understand English don’t feel left out. The duration of the cruise is 5.5 hours, including visits to surprising cave and kayaking in the Hangluon area. The cruise offers delicious international cuisine with the touch of regional spices.

Fantastic Sails Day Cruise

Amazing sails will sail you through the mesmerizing area in Ha Long Bay and Bai Tu Long Bay. It is known as one of the quietest cruises as it glides across fewer tourist and crowded areas. The duration of the cruise is about 7 hours in which you can enjoy and learn the culture and local life of fishers in Halong Bay. It also gives fruit carving tutorials, which are very famous and engaging for the tourist. The cruise offers spa, massage and gym facilities. Few cabins are available with an ocean view for the people who want to relax and take a nap.

Sen Day Cruise

Sen day cruise is a small cosy cruise launched in 2017 with a capacity of 24 people. The interior of the ship is a mixture of traditional and contemporary design. Lotus flower, which is the national flower of Vietnam, can be seen in the design of the cruise. Sen Day Halong cruise is a build-up of steel that offers excellent service, delicious food, and many activities for the visitors. The unusual feature of this cruise is lotus tea tasting time and cooking classes where you can learn how to cook traditional Vietnamese dishes.

Book your Halong Bay day trip today and admire the beautiful bays with crystal clear water and vast mammoth caves.