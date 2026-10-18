Thailand’s Flood Compensation Budget Almost Gone

Last Updated on October 18, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thailand’s initial flood compensation budget is running dangerously low, prompting urgent government action. Thousands of families are still waiting for financial assistance after severe monsoon rains battered the nation. Officials are now scrambling to secure a massive financial lifeline before the remaining funds completely dry up.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has worked quickly to distribute the initial relief money. However, Director-General Nirat Pongsitthaworn recently confirmed that the vast majority of the first financial package is already gone. Specifically, officials have spent 5,225 million baht out of the originally allocated 5,281 million baht. This heavy spending leaves a tiny remaining balance of just 66 million baht in the state coffers.

Key Takeaways

The initial flood relief budget of 5,281 million baht is almost entirely exhausted, leaving only 66 million baht.

DDPM Director-General Nirat Pongsitthaworn is proposing a massive 10.508 billion baht extension to keep aid flowing.

The Cabinet will review this critical request on October 20 to support approximately 1.48 million affected households.

Seeking a Massive Cash Injection

To prevent a sudden halt in financial aid, the DDPM is preparing a crucial proposal for the national government. Officials will formally ask the Cabinet for an additional 10.508 billion baht during their upcoming meeting on October 20. This massive request aims to ensure that uninterrupted assistance continues flowing directly to struggling citizens. Without this quick approval, the ongoing recovery efforts across multiple hard-hit provinces could stall entirely.

This newly proposed budget is designed to cover an estimated 1.48 million households currently dealing with severe flood damage. The funds are meant to help ordinary people rebuild their lives, repair their homes, and replace essential household items. The DDPM has been partnering closely with the Government Savings Bank to handle the actual financial transfers. They want to guarantee that no eligible citizen is left behind during this critical rebuilding phase.

The speed of the government’s response has been heavily scrutinized by the public and local politicians alike. Earlier this month, Nirat admitted that the initial budget would likely fall short due to the sheer scale of the disaster. He noted that the Prime Minister had already encouraged the department to submit further requests as soon as additional needs became clear. This phased approach allows the government to assess the actual damage on the ground more accurately.

A Race Against Time for Flood Victims

The application and verification process for flood victims has been moving at an incredibly rapid pace. Once a household passes the necessary eligibility checks, the relief funds are deposited directly into their bank accounts within one to two days. Payments are processed individually rather than waiting for large batches, which speeds up the delivery of much-needed cash.

There have been minor political debates regarding the exact status of the disaster relief funds in recent days. Some local representatives expressed concerns that the initial budget had completely run out before all victims received help. However, government spokespeople quickly clarified that this new 10.508 billion baht request is simply the next planned phase of assistance. The DDPM is working proactively to prevent any gaps in the compensation timeline.

Ensuring Uninterrupted Community Assistance

Looking ahead, the October 20 Cabinet meeting stands as a pivotal moment for Thailand’s ongoing disaster recovery strategy. The approval of this 10.508 billion baht fund will provide immediate peace of mind to over a million families. It sends a strong message that the central government remains fully committed to supporting its citizens through natural disasters. Once signed, the Government Savings Bank is standing by to resume the rapid digital transfers immediately.

Ultimately, the success of this flood relief program depends on swift bureaucratic action and accurate on-the-ground damage assessments. Local officials are still being dispatched to various temporary shelters to help vulnerable groups, like the elderly, register for aid. By ensuring every eligible person gets into the system, the government hopes to foster a faster and more equitable national recovery.

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