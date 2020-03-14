SIM Cards Tracking Travellers from Covid-19 High-Risk Countries

Thai telecom provider DTAC is now providing SIM cards that will track foreigners arriving from countries with the Wuhan virus. The “Happy Tourist” SIM cards are being given to travellers at four airports.

DTAC is offering the SIM cards at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport and Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai International Airport starting March 13th. DTAC is aiding the government in keeping track of anyone who travels from Wuhan virus countries to Thailand.

We collaborate with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission Lih Ren How, chief marketing officer told the Nation. We will monitor everyone travelling from foreign high-risk countries, both Thais and foreigners.

Everybody will receive Covid-19 Wuhan virus screening from officials from the Health Department and the Immigration Bureau. This procedure is also to ensure public awareness. Whether it be travellers coming to Thailand or Thai people, about the Wuhan virus and Covid-19 tracking and precaution.”

DTAC has set up a booth with staff who will offer Happy Tourist SIM cards to foreigners visiting Thailand at a screening checkpoint of the Department of Disease Control. The SIM cards are available for 49 baht and can be used for 14 days.

SIM cards at the checkpoints

Foreign travellers who use roaming service in Thailand can also download the AOT Airport application. The application will allow travellers to fill out their information. This will help the government to contact and keep track of the travellers as the Covid-19 outbreak evolves.

Foreign travellers who have no plans to use roaming service are required to buy SIM cards at the checkpoint. The state agencies have jointly launched a measure to require all foreign tourists arriving at all international airports in Thailand to download an AOT Airports application onto their mobile phones. A measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The measures took effect from March 12.

The requirement also applies to Thai returnees from high-risk countries. Once the app is downloaded, they will have to fill in the required information; — name, surname, passport ID, mobile phone number, e-mail address and present them to the immigration officials on duty .

The information will be stored for 14 days after arrival. In the case of a virus-infected person, the information given will enable related state agencies to follow protocols. The state agencies will also be able to trace and inform passengers on the same flight as the infected individual.

Virus Screening at Airports

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has introduced screening points for departing passengers at the six airports. In an effort to improve surveillance and early detection of travellers who may have symptoms linked to the Wuhan virus.

AOT says the screening of outbound passengers as well as inbound will improve travel confidence.

The checks will be carried out at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Phuket Airport, Chiang Mai Airport, Hat Yai Airport and also Mae Fah Luang Airport Chiang Rai.

Airports will have up to three screening areas for departing passengers; in the domestic and international passenger terminals and also security check zones.