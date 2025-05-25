X (Twitter) Experiences Another Significant Outage in Pakistan.

(CTN News) – Pakistani users reported extensive Twitter service outages on Saturday, and the well-known social media platform X—formerly known as Twitter—went down for the second time due to technical issues.

These two things happened on Saturday. Both of these incidental events occurred on Saturday. Users have reported that even Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) cannot get the website back up and running.

This restriction has directly prevented users from across the nation from accessing the platform The outage affected both the web version of X and its mobile application, according to complaints that have been made.

To date, no official explanation for the Twitter outage has been provided by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) or any other government agency.

Most outage complaints come between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m., with over 380 reports coming at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages.

Both uncertainty and bewilderment are cleared up as a result of the PTA.

Regarding the current disruption in the services of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has offered an explanation.

The disruption of X services is a global issue that is negatively affecting several nations, including Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA). The authorities were also informed that the significant disruption in X services has been verified by Net Blocks, a global body that keeps an eye on internet traffic.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), Pakistan’s internet gateways are operating without any technical issues. Other internet services around the country are also functioning smoothly and without any issues, according to the Public Transportation Authority (PTA).

The incident in question is not the first of its kind.

The announcement further clarified that there is no connection between the suspension of X services and any internet blockages or service outages that have occurred in Pakistan. One of the points raised was this one.

The interruption of X’s services in Pakistan is the most recent instance, despite the fact that it had happened previously. Over the previous few months, the platform occasionally had issues, usually associated with political rallies or events. These issues have been happening on occasion.

These disruptions have continued recently. Users from all across the world reported experiencing issues on March 11 when trying to access social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors outages, reports that there are major disruptions at the moment.

Elon Musk claims the platform has been attacked heavily.

According to the data gathered, at 3:08 p.m., Downdetector received 74 reports of interruptions from users in Pakistan. The number of reports increased to 136 at eleven minutes past eleven, but thirty-five minutes later, it had diminished to forty-five.

It was true that this happened in Pakistan, although Twitter Downdetec was illegal there. The vast bulk of the unfavourable remarks that were received were from three cities: Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

Tens of thousands of users in the US, UK, and other countries experienced accessibility issues as a result of the disruption, which led to the outage being extended outside of Pakistan. This led to the disruption spreading outside Pakistan’s boundaries.

Internet users in Pakistan had yet another disruption on February 17th as they attempted to utilise the services of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter under a new identity. The most recent incident created a new challenge on top of the one already present with regard to internet connectivity.

For several hours, the service was offline, preventing users from Islamabad and other regions of the nation from using the platform. Regardless of the customers’ location, this was the situation.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not released a public statement on the current outages, despite the growing level of fear around them. Rather, they decided to be quiet and not say a thing.

