Chiangrai United Hold Bangkok United to 1-1 Draw at True BG Stadium

BANGKOK – A gripping Thai League 1 clash at True BG Stadium ended in heartbreak for True Bangkok United and pure joy for Singha Chiangrai United, as the visitors snatched a 90-minute equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw on Sunday night.

For most of the match, it looked like the home side would walk away with all three points and keep real pressure on leaders Buriram United. Veteran striker Teerasil Dangda, still shining at 37, seemed to have settled the contest in the 83rd minute with a trademark header that sent most of the 12,847 fans into wild celebration.

Bangkok United’s opener came from a move that summed up their quality in attack. Chiangrai defender Victor Cardozo was whistled for a careless foul just outside the box. From the resulting free kick, Rungrath Phumichantuk curled a fierce inswinging ball toward the penalty spot.

Teerasil read it perfectly. Timing his run between two defenders, he rose above everyone and met the cross with a powerful header. Chiangrai goalkeeper Farus Patee dived at full stretch, but could only watch the ball zip into the bottom corner.

It was Teerasil’s 11th league goal of the season, a finish fans have seen countless times from the former Manchester City and Muangthong United forward. At that moment, it looked like the decisive strike that would seal a big win for the Angels.

Chiangrai Struggle to Create, Then Roll the Dice

For large parts of the second half, Chiangrai United worked hard but produced very little in the final third. Their build-up play was steady, but clear chances were rare.

Head coach Emerson Pereira decided to go all in during the last 20 minutes. He sent on Japanese attacker Itsuki Enomoto and Montenegrin striker Marko Šćepović to chase a late goal and change the rhythm of the match.

Despite the changes, Bangkok United’s back three of Everton, Peerapat Notechaiya, and Nitithon Sripramarn handled most situations with calm and control. As the clock moved past 90 minutes, the home crowd relaxed, sensing that the job was almost done. They were wrong.

When the fourth official showed six minutes of added time, Chiangrai pushed everyone forward. Their moment arrived with a corner on the left side that changed everything.

Substitute Sittichok Phaso moved quickly, delivering a high, looping cross toward the far post. Itsuki Enomoto, on the pitch for only 18 minutes, climbed above Nitithon and guided a clever header back across the face of the goal.

Waiting in space inside the six-yard box was Victor Cardozo, the same defender whose foul had led to Bangkok United’s goal. He stretched out his right boot and flicked the ball over the stranded Patiwat Khammai, watching it drop into the net for a stunning equalizer.

The Chiangrai bench exploded in celebration. Cardozo sprinted toward the away fans, chased by teammates, as the home stands fell silent. Referee Sivakorn Pu-udom checked with VAR for a possible offside, but the replay confirmed the goal.

Cardozo’s Redemption and Raw Emotion

After the final whistle, Victor Cardozo spoke openly about the emotional swing he felt.

“It was a crazy moment,” he said, still breathing heavily. “I made the mistake for their goal, so I had to fix it. Itsuki’s header was perfect, I only needed a touch. This point feels like a win for us.”

His late strike turned a night that could have been filled with regret into one of personal redemption and team pride.

On the other side, Bangkok United boss Totchtawan Sripan struggled to hide his anger and disappointment during the post-match press conference.

“We controlled the game, we scored a great goal, and then we lost focus for five seconds on one corner,” he said. “In football, those five seconds can cost you two points. We have to learn fast because the title race does not wait.”

His words summed up Bangkok United’s mood: a solid performance undone by a single moment of poor concentration.

What the Result Means for the Thai League 1 Table

The draw leaves True Bangkok United in second place, four points behind Buriram United, and they have played one game more. Dropping two points at home could prove costly in the long run.

For Singha Chiangrai United, the outcome is far more positive. They climb to 8th place, now six points clear of the relegation zone. The result also stretches their unbeaten away run to five matches, a strong platform as they approach a demanding Christmas schedule.

The late equalizer not only helps their position in the table. It also gives a big mental lift to a squad that fought to the final seconds.

Despite the painful ending, Captain Teerasil Dangda spoke with calm and class after the game.

“We did everything right for 92 minutes,” he said. “But Chiangrai kept fighting and earned their goal. That’s why everyone loves this sport, it is never over until the whistle.”

His reaction captured the thin line between joy and heartbreak that often defines top-level football.

As the players walked off under the floodlights, the traveling Chiangrai supporters sang at full voice, their songs echoing across the Bangkok night. For them, this was a memory to keep, a story of belief rewarded right at the end.

For Bangkok United, it felt like two precious points slipping away in the hardest way. For Chiangrai, it was a hard-earned draw that felt as valuable as a win.

Final score: True Bangkok United 1-1 Singha Chiangrai United