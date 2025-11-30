Chiangrai United Stumbles Loses to Muangthong United 2-0 at Home

CHIANG RAI – Muangthong United breathed new life into their Thai League 1 season with a sharp 2-0 away win over Chiangrai United on Saturday night. In front of a full house at Singha Chiangrai Stadium, the visitors punished two key mistakes and walked away with three valuable points, leaving the home fans stunned and frustrated.

Chiangrai, who had hoped to push closer to the top four, stayed stuck in mid-table. Muangthong, meanwhile, gained a long-awaited boost in confidence and climbed away from the danger zone.

Pre-match Mood and Team News

Kick-off came at 7.30 p.m. in a lively and noisy stadium, with more than 8,000 fans waving Chiangrai colours. The Beetles went into the match as slight favourites after three draws in a row, including a hard-fought 1-1 away at Port FC earlier in the week.

Head coach Sarawut Inpaen, a local figure who has become a key part of the club, tried to shake things up. He made two changes to his starting eleven, bringing in midfielder Surachart Booncham and forward Felipe Conceição to add more spark in the final third. Many home supporters saw this fixture against a struggling Muangthong side as the perfect chance to return to winning ways.

Muangthong United, the Kirins, arrived in Chiang Rai with pressure but also a sense that they had little to protect. Sitting 13th after 12 matches, on only 12 points, they had suffered a rough start to the 2025-26 campaign, including a heavy 3-0 defeat to Buriram United.

There had been some light at the end of the tunnel a week earlier. A 1-1 draw with Uthai Thani FC, helped by a late equaliser from young winger Philipp Kenan Dunnwald, hinted that things might be turning. Manager Milorad Janjic set his side up in a compact 4-2-3-1 system, looking to counter quickly through the experienced Melvyn Lorenzen, who had already scored three times this season in an otherwise blunt attack.

Tight First Half, Few Chances, One Big Mistake

The opening 45 minutes turned into a tense and cautious contest. Chiangrai saw more of the ball, holding around 58 percent possession, but struggled to create clear chances against a disciplined Muangthong defence.

The hosts produced their best moment in the 22nd minute. Conceição ran on to a clever pass from Renan Marques and found space inside the box. Under strong pressure from Muangthong captain John-Patrick Strauss, the Brazilian dragged his shot wide of the far post, to a collective groan from the home crowd.

At the back, Chiangrai looked stable for most of the half. Centre-back Pongsapak Kerdmanee organised the defence well, yet Muangthong always looked dangerous when they broke forward. In the 28th minute, a quick move down the left saw Stefan Tsonkov send in a teasing cross that Dunnwald met with a firm header, only to see it sail just over the bar.

The deadlock was broken in the 42nd minute after a costly mistake in midfield. Chiangrai midfielder Suriya Singmanee played a loose pass into traffic. Anass Ahannach reacted first, drove forward with purpose, and slipped the ball into the path of Lorenzen. The German forward showed his experience, keeping his shot low and accurate, guiding it into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Apirak Worachai.

The goal silenced the stadium. Several Chiangrai players protested, believing there had been a foul in the build-up, but the referee waved away their complaints. At half-time, the numbers told the story of Muangthong’s ruthless touch. One shot on target, one goal, and a 1-0 lead.

Chiangrai United Push Forward After the Break

Chiangrai came out for the second half with far more urgency. Sarawut urged his players to press higher and move the ball quickly into attack, and the change soon brought chances.

In the 52nd minute, Ekanit Panya stepped up for a free kick from distance and struck it with power. Muangthong keeper Weera Koedpudsa got the faintest of touches, just enough to tip the ball onto the crossbar. The near miss lifted the home fans, who roared their side on.

Sarawut turned to his bench shortly after. He replaced Booncham with veteran striker Bill, the hero of Chiangrai’s 2018 FA Cup win, hoping his presence inside the box would change the game. Janjic responded by tightening his own back line, making defensive substitutions to help his side ride out the growing pressure.

For around 20 minutes, Chiangrai pinned Muangthong back. The Beetles racked up four shots in that spell, but their finishing did not match their build-up play. In the 68th minute, Conceição cut inside and aimed for the far corner. His curling shot beat the keeper but skimmed the outside of the post, prompting a loud gasp and then applause from the stands.

Muangthong Hit Back on the Counter

While Chiangrai chased an equaliser, Muangthong focused on organisation, time management, and quick breaks. Their approach paid off in the 75th minute with a classic counter-attack.

Dunnwald picked up the ball on the right wing and faced up to Kerdmanee. The 22-year-old winger shifted his body, skipped past the defender, and delivered a precise cross to the far post. Tsonkov had peeled away from his marker and met the ball with a crisp volley that flew past Apirak.

The second goal summed up Muangthong’s plan: soak up pressure, then break with speed and accuracy. The visiting bench erupted in celebration as Janjic punched the air. For him and his team, this felt like a statement result after a difficult few months.

The match finished 2-0, handing Chiangrai their first home defeat of the season. Many home fans stayed in their seats for a while, trying to process how their team had controlled large parts of the game yet left empty-handed.

After the match, Sarawut spoke honestly about his team’s performance.

“We had the ball, but we forgot how to score. Mistakes in midfield like that hurt you against a team that wants it. We have to reset quickly, our supporters expect more,” he said.

On the other side, Janjic praised his players.

“The boys showed real character. Lorenzen and Dunnwald were excellent. A result like this can lift our whole season,” he said, reflecting the relief and belief growing in the Muangthong camp.

Key Match Stats and What They Mean

The numbers highlight Chiangrai’s wastefulness and Muangthong’s sharp edge in front of goal. Chiangrai recorded 14 shots to Muangthong’s 6, but after the 60-minute mark, the hosts failed to hit the target at all. Muangthong, by contrast, converted two of their few clear chances, giving them a success rate of around one-third of their meaningful efforts.

This defeat keeps Chiangrai in 6th place on 20 points from 13 matches, with a record of 5 wins, 5 draws, and 3 losses. They now sit three points behind Buriram United and Bangkok United, who currently occupy the AFC Champions League places.

For Muangthong, the win lifts them to 11th on 15 points. It does not erase their poor start, but it eases immediate worries about being dragged deeper into a relegation fight and offers something positive to build on.

The schedule does not get any easier for Chiangrai. They travel to face BG Pathum United next weekend in what already feels like a big test of their top-four hopes. A strong response there would calm nerves and restore confidence among supporters.

Muangthong return home to host Sukhothai, who are fighting near the bottom of the table. After such a morale-boosting away win, the Kirins will see that fixture as a chance to keep their upward swing going.

As Thai League 1 moves towards its May 2026 finish, nights like this in Chiang Rai act as a clear reminder. Form can change quickly, and single errors can decide matches, but teams that stay brave and take their chances often come out on top.

Chiangrai United 2025-26 Thai League 1 Stats (as of November 30, 2025)

Statistic Value Matches Played 11 Wins 4 Draws 5 Losses 2 Goals For 13 Goals Against 9 Goal Difference +4 Points 17 Points per Game 1.55 Current Position 6th

