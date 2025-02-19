Sydney Based Airtasker Partners with VCARB Formula One Team

Airtasker is thrilled to announce its partnership as an official team sponsor of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team (VCARB) for the 2025 season. This collaboration highlights the often-overlooked individuals who play a critical role behind the scenes at VCARB.

As the first brand to focus on the unsung heroes of Formula One, Airtasker aims to spotlight the dedication and expertise of team members working off-track. From the factory floor to the pit lane, Airtasker will showcase the contributions of engineers, pit crews, and others who keep the team running smoothly.

Airtasker has always celebrated people—their skills, determination, and hard work—and this partnership mirrors those values. Together, Airtasker and VCARB will shine a light on the individuals who are essential to the team’s success.

In the fast-paced world of Formula One, every detail matters. Airtasker will provide VCARB with access to its extensive network of services, ensuring every task, no matter how small, is handled with precision.

Tim Fung, Airtasker’s CEO and Founder, shared his excitement: “As an Aussie startup, we’re incredibly proud to enter the world of Formula One™ with our partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the skilled, talented people behind VCARB—individuals who, much like Taskers in our community, know how to get any job done.”

“When we connected with the VCARB team, it was clear that we shared a similar approach. We loved their creative, innovative mindset and the chance to engage with their dynamic and tech-savvy fanbase.

VCARB’s philosophy aligns perfectly with Airtasker’s mission to build the most trusted marketplace for local services while keeping things fun and positive.”

Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, welcomed Airtasker as an official partner, saying, “This partnership marks an exciting moment for our team.

While Formula One is often celebrated for its on-track battles, it’s the hard work behind the scenes that makes it all happen. Airtasker’s focus on these contributions aligns with our team values, and we’re eager to give our dedicated crew the recognition they deserve.”

To support the VCARB team, Airtasker will feature on essential race-day gear, including tool storage, pit crew uniforms, helmets, race suits, and more. This global exposure puts the brand in front of an audience of over 900 million viewers, boosting Airtasker’s presence as it expands internationally.

This initiative builds on Airtasker’s $51 million investment in media partnerships across Australia, the UK, and the US in 2024.

Highlighting the Partnership

Airtasker will work with four VCARB team members to showcase key moments in the garage that define success on race day.

Edward Hewett, Assistant Team Coordinator, said, “Formula One is all about timing and teamwork, which aligns perfectly with Airtasker’s values. My role involves managing everything from racetrack bookings to pit stop schedules—tasks that are just as important as what happens on the track. It’s exciting to collaborate with Airtasker to share more about what keeps things running smoothly behind the scenes.”

Renzo Milanello, Chief Garage Technician, added, “Preparing the garage for race day is a true team effort. I’m proud to work with such skilled individuals who ensure everything is ready to go. Airtasker’s focus on the behind-the-scenes work resonates deeply with me.

From setting up the garage layout to refuelling cars, every task plays a role in the bigger picture, and Airtasker understands and celebrates that.”

About Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

With over 370 race starts, this Italian Formula One team has been a major player in the sport since 2006. Originally launched as Scuderia Toro Rosso, the team has nurtured future champions who have gone on to achieve success in Formula One and beyond.

Rebranded as Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2020, the team claimed a victory at the Italian Grand Prix during its first season under the new name. Now known as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, the team continues to compete at the highest level of motorsport, aiming for top honours.

About Airtasker

Airtasker Limited (ASX: ART) is Australia’s leading online platform for local services, connecting people who need tasks completed with skilled workers ready to help. Airtasker’s mission is to empower individuals to showcase their talents while creating flexible earning opportunities.

In 2025, Airtasker partnered with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team, marking its entry into the world of motorsport. Since launching in 2012, Airtasker has facilitated over $650 million in payments to workers and served 1.8 million unique paying customers globally. For more information, visit Airtasker.

