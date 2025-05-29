Thailand’s Lawmakers Push for Tough New Laws to Combat Call Centre Scams

BANGKOK – In a strong move to fight cybercrime, Thailand’s House of Representatives gave unanimous support to two key bills that will, essentially, hold financial institutions and mobile phone service providers accountable for customers’ losses from call centre scams.

The Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime Act and the Digital Asset Business Act, proposed by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, these bills set out to make banks, telecom companies, and digital platforms answer for losses suffered by customers who fall victim to call centre scams and other online crimes.

This action shows the government’s determination to protect the public and rebuild trust in the country’s digital economy, which has faced heavy losses from fraud.

Call centre scams have caused serious harm in Thailand, affecting both individuals and the wider economy. Data from the Royal Thai Police shows that from October 2023 to November 2024, there were more than 402,542 reports of online fraud with losses reaching 42.6 billion baht (around 1.2 billion USD).

Many of these scams are run by organized groups based in other countries, often targeting the elderly, who make up 20% of victims and have sometimes lost everything to fraudsters. The impact goes beyond money, leaving many victims emotionally drained and financially ruined through schemes like phishing, impersonation, and fake investment offers.

Cyber Crime in Thailand

The effects of these scams stretch across the economy. Trust in banks and telecom providers has taken a hit, and this has reduced confidence in digital payments and e-commerce. Businesses, especially those in online shopping and finance, have seen users pull back as the fear of scams grows.

Criminals have also used digital assets like cryptocurrencies to move stolen money, making it even harder to track and recover funds. The new laws aim to address these problems with clear rules and shared responsibility for service providers.

The Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime Act sets out detailed steps to fight cybercrime, focusing on call centre scams. One important rule requires banks and payment services to quickly report suspicious accounts, often known as “mule accounts,” to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).

This helps speed up investigations and makes it easier for victims to get their money back. The AMLO can now order funds to be returned without waiting for a court decision. In the past, victims often had to wait over a year, but the new rules could see refunds in as little as six months, or even sooner if account details match.

Mobile service providers also face new duties. They must keep an eye on content for signs of criminal activity and suspend SIM cards that may be linked to scams, following orders from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

This helps cut off tools used by fraudsters, like unregistered SIM cards, which are popular in call centre scams. Companies that fail to follow these rules risk large fines or even prison terms.

Cryptocurrencies and digital assets

The Digital Asset Business Act brings in tighter rules for digital asset operators, covering those dealing with cryptocurrencies and digital tokens. Offshore businesses serving Thai users now need official approval, closing gaps that once let criminals use unregulated platforms.

There are also heavier penalties: up to a year in prison, a 100,000 baht fine, or both for those found using digital assets to launder money. This is vital as cryptocurrencies have become a common way for cybercriminals to move illegal funds.

A key change in both laws is shared liability. Banks, mobile operators, and social media companies are now responsible for losses if they don’t take proper steps to stop cybercrime. The burden is on them to prove they have followed the rules. Consumer groups welcome this shift, saying it sets higher standards for protecting users.

Older people, who are frequent targets of these scams, are likely to benefit the most. Many have been tricked by scammers pretending to be bank staff, advisers, or even loved ones. These scams often drain life savings. The new rules offer faster help for victims, helped by the Anti-Online Scam Operation Center (AOC), set up in 2023. The AOC, reached by calling 1441, uses AI to spot fraud and freeze accounts within days, much faster than before.

Some groups have raised concerns that these laws might go too far. Privacy advocates warn that allowing authorities to access user data without a court order could threaten personal freedoms. Earlier laws like the Cybersecurity Act and the Computer Crime Act faced similar criticism.

The government says these steps are needed due to the complex nature of modern cybercrime, especially with cross-border syndicates often based in places like Myanmar.

Cybercrime complaints in Thailand

Thailand’s approach matches a wider trend in the region, with countries like Malaysia and Singapore also warning about deepfake scams and other advanced frauds. The scale of the problem is clear: between March and December 2022, there were over 163,000 cybercrime complaints in Thailand, with losses topping 27.3 billion baht.

Criminals now use AI and blockchain, making old methods of fighting crime less effective and pushing the need for stronger laws.

As the new bills await a final check from the Office of the Council of State, there is hope they will help rebuild public trust in Thailand’s digital services. The teamwork between the Royal Thai Police, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the NBTC shows a united effort against online crime.

For vulnerable groups, especially the elderly, the promise of quicker compensation and tighter controls is a welcome change. For the economy, these laws mark a step toward safer digital growth, helping to protect both business and personal savings from fraud.

While the fight against call centre scams is not over, these new laws put Thailand in a strong position among its neighbours in the battle against cybercrime. The commitment of lawmakers and the resolve of the Thai people will be crucial in building a safer digital future.

