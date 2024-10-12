Chiang Mai Recovers from the Second Wave of Flooding that Killed 5 People

The Chiang Mai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reports five people died in the second wave of flooding and one person who was severely injured is still in hospital.

The Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Province, Mr. Thotsapol Phuean-udom has ordered related agencies must provide assistance to the families of the deceased and injured, both in terms of mental health and various assistance criteria as soon as possible.

Mr. Thotsapol Phuean-udom told reporters the flood situation has begun to improve and more than 700 defence volunteers and equipment have been mobilized to help restore the city.

He said the Saraphi district is still flooded, as it’s a low-lying area, so water is remaining longer, and the Royal Irrigation Department was is working on pumping out water.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is preparing to survey and provide assistance to accelerate flood restoration efforts to return things to normal as quickly as possible. Personnel from districts that were not affected by flooding, volunteer defence personnel have been mobilized to help wash away mud and clean roads and public areas.

Meanwhile, Akom Suvankantha, president of the Thai SME Confederation said businesses in Chiang Mai were hard hit in two rounds of serious flooding and estimates the damage at 8 billion baht.

He added that the high season, over the next two months, could bring new hope for businesses, and could raising hotel occupancy rates to as much as 80%, however, rehabilitation could take until January or February of next year.

This week Chiang Mai artists organized a concert to raise funds to help flood victims with donations hitting 1,806,493.45 baht. The money will be given to relevant agencies help the people affected by the floods.

