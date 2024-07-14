Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally

(CTN News) – Former President Donald Trump was carried from the stage on Saturday with blood on the side of his head and ear after shots were fired just minutes into his rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s campaign claimed he was safe. He posted on Truth Social about 2½ hours later that a bullet “pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” said President Trump. “Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

According to Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, one attendee at the event died and two were gravely injured. “The shooter is dead,” he said.

In an online message, Trump thanked law police and expressed his condolences to the families of those slain and injured.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country,” his words read.

Three senior US law enforcement sources said the bullets were fired from beyond the Secret Service protection barrier for the protest.

According to Guglielmi, the alleged shooter opened fire from an elevated location outside the demonstration. He also stated that Secret Service members “neutralized the shooter.”

Trump was around six minutes into his address when he went for the side of his face, causing popping sounds. He crouched down when Secret Service operatives rushed onstage and surrounded him. He was promptly put into a van and walked off the stage surrounded by agents.

As he was led from the stage, Trump pumped his fists. The audience cheered as he raised his arms.

Reporters saw smoke and heard what they assumed were fireworks before everyone fled and law officials surrounded Trump.

Screams erupted from the audience as the scene unfolded.

A doctor who attended the event informed NBC News that he witnessed a man suffer a gunshot wound to the head and assisted in carrying him away from the rally venue.

Speaking to NBC News at a parking lot near the event, a mother and her son who were attending the protest reported seeing people in the crowd who were hurt and hauled away. And in the hours following the shooting, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Fox News that his nephew was wounded in the neck by a bullet during the rally.

People remained at the site for 10 to 15 minutes after Trump was removed, at which point they were informed that it was an active crime scene and all participants were led away.

According to a bureau statement, the FBI is leading the inquiry and cooperating with the US Secret Service and state and local law enforcement.

Law enforcement is looking into the event as an assassination attempt.

According to a US official, no evidence links the attack to a foreign actor exists.

Trump’s spokeswoman, Steven Cheung, said the president “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.”

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” Cheung told me. “More details will follow.”

Trump’s senior aides and Republican National Committee officials released a statement on Saturday night, stating that the former president “looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States.”

The Republican National Convention begins on Monday, where Trump will formally become the GOP presidential nominee.

Source: NBC News