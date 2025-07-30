Tourism Authority Updates Attractions and Travel Conditions for Northern Thailand

CHIANG RAI – Flood conditions in Northern Thailand have eased, with Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Lamphun and Uttaradit no longer affected. Travel and tourism have returned to normal in these areas. While Sukhothai has seen some localized flooding, tourist sites remain open.

Travellers should still check road updates before setting out.

All provinces, including Nan, Chiang Rai and Phayao, are open for travel by air, train or road. Some places in Nan, Chiang Rai and Phayao continue to deal with the after-effects of flooding. Visitors should review local news and make plans based on the latest information.

Provinces in Northern Thailand with Some Attractions Still Impacted

Nan

Travelling around Nan is possible, and flights to Nan Nakhon Airport are running as planned.

Wat Phumin, Wat Ming Mueang, Nan National Museum and Wat Phra That Chang Kham Worawihan are being cleaned.

Many hotels in Nan city suffered damage. Some may not be available while repairs take place.

Tourist spots in Pua and Tha Wang Pha were badly damaged. The road from Pua to Bo Kluea is partly blocked by landslides. Travellers should check with local offices before visiting.

Wat Nong Bua in Tha Wang Pha District is under repair after heavy damage.

Wat Boonyuen Worawihan in Wiang Sa District remains flooded.

Chiang Rai

Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai International Airport is open with no issues.

Main roads across the province are open, and most travel is as usual.

The Mae Sai Border Checkpoint is operating, but nearby villages and parts of Lom Joy Road are flooded. The border market is still open.

Pha Mee Village has been affected by a landslide, making road access difficult as efforts to clear debris continue.

Phu Chi Fa National Park is closed for seasonal maintenance from 1 July to 31 August 2025.

Rai Ruen Rom in Thoeng District is still closed due to flooding.

Mae Fah Luang University Botanical Garden will stay closed from 24 July to 31 August 2025.

Phayao

Most areas, including Kwan Phayao (Phayao Lake), Kad Lai Ta Market, and Chiang Kham District, are back to normal for travel and tourism.

Some flooding continues in the Wiang Lo Community, Chun District, due to overflow from the Ing River.

Provinces Where Tourism Is Back to Normal

Travel and sightseeing across Phrae, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son and Uttaradit have fully resumed. All key sites, such as Phu Soi Dao National Park, Chae Son National Park, Doi Khun Tan National Park, and Tham Nam Lod Cave, are open again. Visitors can move freely throughout these provinces.

Provinces with Flooding but No Impact on Tourist Areas

Sukhothai

Floodwater has reached some parts of the province, but tourist places remain open. Sukhothai Airport continues to operate as usual. Checking road and travel routes before heading out is still a good idea.

Northern Thailand Travel Updates

Air Travel

Nan: Flights (Nok Air, Thai AirAsia) are running on schedule.

Phrae: Direct flights are limited; Lampang and Sukhothai airports are good alternatives.

Sukhothai: Sukhothai Airport is open.

Chiang Rai, Lampang, and Mae Hong Son: All airports are operating.

Phayao, Lamphun, Uttaradit: No airports in these provinces; use nearby airports in Chiang Rai, Lampang or Sukhothai.

Train Services

Trains to Lampang, Lamphun, Uttaradit and Den Chai (for Phrae) are running as normal.

The State Railway of Thailand has not reported any flood-related problems.

Bus Services

Interprovincial buses to Nan, Chiang Rai, Sukhothai and other provinces are operating. Delays could happen in areas with lingering road issues, but no routes have been suspended.

Further Help and Contact Information

For advice and the most current travel updates, contact the local offices of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) or call the 1672 Travel Buddy hotline.

TAT Chiang Rai Office (Chiang Rai & Phayao): +66 (0) 5371 7433

TAT Lampang Office (Lampang & Lamphun): +66 (0) 5422 2214–5

TAT Mae Hong Son Office: +66 (0) 5361 2982–3

TAT Nan Office: +66 (0) 5471 1217–8

TAT Phrae Office (Phrae & Uttaradit): +66 (0) 5452 1118

TAT Sukhothai Office (Kamphaengphet and Sukhothai): +66 (0) 5561 6228-9

