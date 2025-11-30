Husband and Wife Accused of Cheating Sydney Casino With Hidden Camera

A husband and wife from Kazakhstan are at the center of a major casino cheating case in Sydney, Australia.

Police say they used a tiny spy camera and hidden earpieces to win almost A$1.2 million.

Officials believe they used the camera to see the cards, then got whispered instructions on when to place bets.

How The Alleged Scheme Worked

According to New South Wales Police, the couple used a small camera hidden in the wife’s T-shirt.

Officers say:

The camera was fixed to a Mickey Mouse T-shirt.

It sent images to their mobile phones.

The couple then watched the table cards on their phones.

They wore tiny earpieces to receive betting instructions.

Police also say they found “magnetized probes” and a phone mirror attachment, which they believe were used to help rig or predict card games.

Suspicion Grows After Big Winnings

The couple arrived in Sydney from Kazakhstan in October.

On the same day, they reportedly signed up for membership at a major casino in the Barangaroo area, believed to be Crown Sydney.

Over the next few weeks:

They visited the casino many times.

Their total winnings reached A$1,179,412.50.

Staff became suspicious because of the size and speed of their wins.

Eventually, casino workers noticed something unusual: the small camera on the Mickey Mouse T-shirt.

That is when they alerted police.

Arrests, Search, And What Police Found

The woman, 36-year-old Dilnoza Israilova, and her husband, 44-year-old Alisherykhoja Israilov, were arrested at the casino.

When officers searched them, they say they found:

The hidden camera setup in the T-shirt

Earpieces

Devices described as “magnetised probes”

A mirror attachment for a phone

Police then searched their nearby accommodation and reported finding:

Other “gambling props”

High-end jewelry

About €2,000 in cash

At this stage, police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Charges And Court Dates

The couple has been charged with dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage, a serious fraud offense.

New South Wales Police say:

Both appeared in court on Friday.

Bail was refused for both.

Mrs. Israilova is expected back in court in February.

Mr. Israilov is due to appear again on 11 December.

If they are found guilty, they could face strong penalties, including jail time.

Why This Case Matters For Casinos And Players

This case highlights how far some people may go to try to beat the system. Modern casinos already use:

CCTV cameras

Security teams

Data tracking of wins and losses

Yet, technology like hidden cameras and tiny earpieces still create new risks.

Casinos must keep upgrading their security to spot unusual patterns and suspicious behavior.

For regular players, the story is a reminder that:

Casinos take cheating very seriously.

Large, fast wins can draw attention.

If you are honest, you still might be checked, but you have nothing to fear.

