Highways Department Opens Chiang Rai Bon-Don Chai Highway

CHIANG RAI – The Department of Highways has finished upgrading over 10 kilometres of Highway 1 between Mae Chiang Rai Bon and Don Chai in Lampang. This improved route is now ready to support more transport trucks and offer safer journeys for everyone using it.

Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Highways, told the Manager Online that the project focused on rebuilding and improving this important stretch of road, which runs through Mae Phrik district.

The upgrade covers from kilometre 583+216 to 593+569, totalling 10.353 kilometres, with a budget of 192,216,600 baht. Work is now complete, raising both the standard and safety of travel in the area as part of the department’s plan to manage and improve road networks.

Highway 1 is a key route for both goods and travellers across Thailand. Previously, it featured four lanes with a centre divider and a road width of 11 metres on each side across a total corridor of 70 metres.

The road handles about 9,445 vehicles daily, with trucks making up roughly 39 percent. The terrain shifts between flat and rolling sections and passes through local communities.

These factors have led to more accidents, often when vehicles try to cut across lanes or drive against the flow. Recognizing these problems, the government approved the upgrade to make travel easier and reduce crashes.

The project included renewing the main road with four concrete lanes (two in each direction). It also added three new bridges and underpass U-turns to let traffic flow more smoothly.

Alongside the highway, two-lane frontage roads were built, each lane measuring between 3.00 and 3.25 metres wide. Workers also added new lane markings, street lights and flashing warning lights to help drivers stay safe, especially at night.

With this upgrade, the road is ready to handle more traffic and help prevent accidents. Drivers will notice the trip is smoother, safer and quicker. This change benefits both people who live in the area and those passing through for business or travel.

