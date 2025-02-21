News

Thailand’s Immigration Police Investigates Israeli’s in Pai, Mae Hong Son

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Immigration Thailand
Israeli residents and tourists gather for an event at the Chabad of Pai, a Jewish community centre

Thailand’s immigration police are reportedly looking into the activities of Israeli residents in Pai, Mae Hong Son. The focus is on their visa and work permit status after complaints led to rising tensions in the popular tourist destination in northern Thailand.

Pol Col Thanathorn Khamthiang, deputy commander of Immigration Division 3, stated that immigration officials had been directed to work alongside the local police in Mae Hong Son to investigate whether Israelis have overstayed their visas, worked without proper permits, or violated other laws.

Strict action will be taken against those found breaking the law. He emphasized that Israeli visitors on tourist visas are not permitted to work in Thailand.

According to Pol Col Thanathorn, a preliminary check found no Israelis overstaying their visas. Most hold 60-day visas, which can be extended for an additional 30 days, allowing a stay of up to 90 days—sufficient for tourism purposes.

There have been widespread online claims about the number of Israelis in Pai. Pol Col Thanathorn dismissed a report that 30,000 Israelis entered Mae Hong Son last year, calling it incorrect. Based on the latest data, 1,200 and 1,500 Israeli tourists visit the province monthly. This number increases during the cooler months but never exceeds 3,000 per month.

Immigration officials found no violations during a recent gathering at a community centre, which also serves as a space for Jewish religious activities. Roughly 200 to 300 Israelis came together for prayers and shared meals.

However, recent incidents involving Israeli nationals have sparked frustration among Pai residents.

One high-profile case involved four Israelis who vandalized the emergency room at Pai Hospital. They had forced their way in to see a fellow Israeli being treated after a motorcycle accident.

The four individuals were fined 3,000 baht each, had their tourist visas revoked, and were deported back to Israel. Additionally, they have been permanently banned from returning to Thailand.

Related News:

Thai Immigration Revokes Visas of 4 Israelis Over Hospital Rampage

You Might Also Like

Health Experts in Thailand Warn About the Over Consumption of Sodium

Thailand Amends Law to Tackle Call Centre Scam Gangs

Thailand Embraces Eco-Friendly Construction Practices

Chiang Rai Mekong River Patrol Intercepts Drug Shipment

Bangkok Authorities Aim to Reduce Air Pollution by Offering Free Public Transport

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Pi Coin Binance Listing Date Will Pi Network Ever Be Listed on Binance Pi Coin Binance Listing Date: Will Pi Network Ever Be Listed on Binance?
Next Article Ne Zha 2 Pushes China's Animation into the Spotlight The Global Success of Ne Zha 2 Pushes China’s Animation into the Spotlight

Soi Dog

Trending News

Ne Zha 2 Pushes China's Animation into the Spotlight
The Global Success of Ne Zha 2 Pushes China’s Animation into the Spotlight
Entertainment
Pi Coin Binance Listing Date Will Pi Network Ever Be Listed on Binance
Pi Coin Binance Listing Date: Will Pi Network Ever Be Listed on Binance?
Tech
Laos, Crystal Meth
Authorities in Laos Seize 770kg of Crystal Meth Bound for Thailand
News Asia
Fire Destroys Wooden Home in Rob Wiang District of Chiang Rai
Fire Destroys Wooden Home in Rob Wiang District of Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai News

u7buy

Download Our App