Thailand’s Immigration Police Investigates Israeli’s in Pai, Mae Hong Son

Thailand’s immigration police are reportedly looking into the activities of Israeli residents in Pai, Mae Hong Son. The focus is on their visa and work permit status after complaints led to rising tensions in the popular tourist destination in northern Thailand.

Pol Col Thanathorn Khamthiang, deputy commander of Immigration Division 3, stated that immigration officials had been directed to work alongside the local police in Mae Hong Son to investigate whether Israelis have overstayed their visas, worked without proper permits, or violated other laws.

Strict action will be taken against those found breaking the law. He emphasized that Israeli visitors on tourist visas are not permitted to work in Thailand.

According to Pol Col Thanathorn, a preliminary check found no Israelis overstaying their visas. Most hold 60-day visas, which can be extended for an additional 30 days, allowing a stay of up to 90 days—sufficient for tourism purposes.

There have been widespread online claims about the number of Israelis in Pai. Pol Col Thanathorn dismissed a report that 30,000 Israelis entered Mae Hong Son last year, calling it incorrect. Based on the latest data, 1,200 and 1,500 Israeli tourists visit the province monthly. This number increases during the cooler months but never exceeds 3,000 per month.

Immigration officials found no violations during a recent gathering at a community centre, which also serves as a space for Jewish religious activities. Roughly 200 to 300 Israelis came together for prayers and shared meals.

However, recent incidents involving Israeli nationals have sparked frustration among Pai residents.

One high-profile case involved four Israelis who vandalized the emergency room at Pai Hospital. They had forced their way in to see a fellow Israeli being treated after a motorcycle accident.

The four individuals were fined 3,000 baht each, had their tourist visas revoked, and were deported back to Israel. Additionally, they have been permanently banned from returning to Thailand.

