Thailand Launches Airstrikes on Cambodia Amid Renewed Border Clashes

BANGKOK– Thailand carried out airstrikes along its disputed frontier with Cambodia on Monday, marking a sharp rise in violence between the two neighbours. Both governments accused each other of breaking a fragile ceasefire agreed earlier in the year. The latest clashes have left at least one Thai soldier dead, several Cambodian civilians killed, and tens of thousands of people forced from their homes.

The Royal Thai Air Force confirmed it had deployed fighter jets, including F-16s, to strike what it described as Cambodian military positions. The strikes followed reports of cross-border fire that killed a Thai soldier and wounded several more. Cambodian officials said four civilians were killed and many others injured, accusing Thai forces of starting the assault.

Ceasefire in Jeopardy as Hostilities Resume

Fighting flared again on Sunday, after what Thailand described as a series of incidents in which Cambodian troops fired into Thai territory along several stretches of the 817-kilometre border. Tension was particularly high near the Thai provinces of Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Thai military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree said Cambodian forces began using small arms, mortars, and artillery from about 5 a.m. on Monday. According to Bangkok, the attack killed one Thai soldier and injured at least four others, in what Thailand called an unprovoked breach of the truce.

In response, Thailand launched airstrikes on what it called “military infrastructure” inside Cambodia, including artillery sites and an area it claimed was being used for drone operations. Cambodia’s Defence Ministry rejected the Thai version of events and denied it had carried out any major response. Officials in Phnom Penh said Cambodian forces had shown restraint despite what they described as several days of “provocative actions” by Thailand.

The renewed fighting threatens an October ceasefire that was signed in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump and brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. That agreement followed a five-day conflict in July that left dozens dead and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes. Trump had presented the deal as a diplomatic success, but deep disputes remained. Thailand suspended parts of the accord last month, accusing Cambodia of new landmine use in the border area.

Civilians Flee as Shelling and Airstrikes Hit Border Communities

Communities near the frontier were thrown into panic as the sound of artillery and the sight of smoke from airstrikes spread fear across the region. Thai officials said more than 35,000 people had already moved into temporary shelters. Authorities have ordered the evacuation of over 385,000 civilians across four border provinces: Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, and Buriram.

Emergency camps are providing food, clean water, and medical care, but many families described leaving in a rush. People abandoned homes, fields, and livestock, unsure when or if they would be able to return.

On the Cambodian side, villagers in Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces crowded into trucks, pick-up vehicles, and motorbikes in search of safety. Local authorities reported that hundreds of thousands have been displaced there as well. Schools have closed, and key roads are jammed with evacuees, showing the growing human cost of the renewed confrontation.

“I left everything behind, just grabbed my children and ran,” said one Thai evacuee from Buriram province, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Similar stories emerged from Cambodian villages, where smoke from strikes could be seen from several kilometres away.

Long-Running Border Dispute Still Fuels Nationalist Anger

The current crisis has deep roots in a border dispute that dates back more than a century. The contested frontier is based on maps drawn by French colonial authorities, who ruled Cambodia until 1953. Thailand disputes the 1907 border line, arguing it tilts unfairly in favour of Phnom Penh.

In 1962, the International Court of Justice ruled that the area around the Preah Vihear temple belonged to Cambodia. That decision has remained a source of nationalist tension inside Thailand, where many still see the ruling as unjust.

Fighting has broken out several times over the years, including deadly clashes in 2011 around the same border region. The July 2025 conflict was one of the most intense in recent memory, involving heavy artillery and airstrikes and leaving at least 48 people dead. That fighting led to urgent international mediation and the October truce.

Despite that agreement, both sides have continued to trade accusations. Thai officials say Cambodia has moved heavy weapons closer to the border. Cambodia, for its part, accuses Thailand of aggression and of moving troops into disputed zones.

Thai Complaints to the UN Over Landmines and Border Incursions

Tensions have been sharpened by Thailand’s repeated complaints to the United Nations over landmines and alleged encroachment. Bangkok says Cambodia has planted new anti-personnel mines in breach of the Ottawa Convention, which both countries have signed.

Thai officials claim recently laid PMN-2 mines have seriously injured several Thai soldiers in recent months, including incidents that took place after the ceasefire was agreed. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has handed what he calls supporting evidence to the UN Secretary-General and has asked for an independent fact-finding mission.

Thailand also accuses Cambodian authorities of building structures and conducting patrols inside disputed border areas. Cambodia flatly denies these allegations. Phnom Penh argues that any mines found are leftovers from previous conflicts and says Thai units are the ones crossing into Cambodian territory.

At a recent meeting of Ottawa Convention members in Geneva, Thai diplomats urged other states to put pressure on Cambodia. They warned that ignoring mine use and border breaches weakens international rules on warfare and civilian protection.

Global Calls for Calm as ASEAN Stability at Risk

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on both sides to show restraint and avoid further military escalation. He has offered UN support for renewed peace talks. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who played a key role in brokering the October agreement, voiced deep concern and said the region “cannot afford cycles of confrontation.”

Former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, still an influential figure in national politics, labelled Thai strikes as “aggression” intended to provoke a strong response. Even so, he urged Cambodian forces to stay calm and avoid rash decisions. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand would protect its sovereignty, while also signalling that Bangkok remains open to dialogue if what it calls Cambodian violations stop.

Diplomats are now working frantically behind the scenes, but regional analysts warn that the conflict could unsettle the wider ASEAN bloc if it continues to escalate. With the number of evacuees rising, shelters filling fast, and troops on both sides placed on high alert, the ceasefire agreed only weeks ago looks increasingly fragile. The crisis has once again exposed how unresolved historical grievances can erupt with little warning along this contested and heavily militarised border.

Related News: