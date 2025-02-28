China Unicom Unveils 5G-Advanced Plan at Asian Winter Games for High-Speed Connectivity

At its 10 Gbps Connectivity Press Conference in Harbin, China, China Unicom officially unveiled its 5G-Advanced Action Plan during the recent Asian Winter Games. The corporation reported that the event convened many media, academia, and industry representatives.

China Unicon, the official communications and cloud service partner of the 9th Asian Winter Games, regards this action plan as a critical milestone in its 5G evolution voyage.

It is a component of the organization’s overarching initiatives to improve users’ network experiences and facilitate the digital transformation of various industries.

As stipulated in the action plan, China Unicon will implement 5G-Advanced services in the central areas of 39 critical cities and at strategic locations in over 300 additional cities by the end of 2025.

It also intends to introduce the 5G-Advanced Xinghuo Program and the 5G-Advanced Baichuan Program, which are designed to facilitate the development of AI-driven and industry-specific applications.

China Unicom’s 5G-Advanced Infrastructure for the Asian Winter Games

China Unicom will lead in establishing a device ecosystem alliance dedicated to converged innovation to enhance industry collaboration. This initiative will unite downstream and upstream stakeholders to collaborate on developing the 5G-Advanced industry ecosystem.

China Unicom currently manages over 2 million shared 5G base stations, which serve 290 million consumers and account for over 40% of the global 5G base station network.

Wang Limin, the Deputy General Manager of China Unicom, stated that the company is utilising 5G-Advanced and F5G-Advanced technologies to provide the Asian Winter Games with high-speed, intelligent, and secure 10 Gbps communications services.

By publishing this action plan, we will work with various partners to enhance the 5G-Advanced industry ecosystem and contribute to a more digital China.

According to Cao Ming, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Wireless Solutions, the mobile AI era has arrived. The industry is poised to experience significant opportunities and transformation due to the ongoing integration of 5G-Advanced and AI.

This convergence will influence the development of new services, applications, and experiences. Huawei will persist in its pursuit of innovation by integrating 5G-Advanced and AI and advancing both AI for Networks and Networks for AI.

Huawei’s objectives in the context of AI networks include optimising spectrum resources, improving network performance and user experience, and reducing network costs per bit.

Mr. Cao stated that the company intends to deploy wireless AI agents and digital sites to assist carriers in developing Level 4 Autonomous Networks, thereby guaranteeing enhanced efficiency and quality.

“Huawei and China Unicom will continue to collaborate and innovate to support the development of 5G-Advanced and AI,” he said.

As the official partner of the 9th Asian Winter Games, China Unicon implemented various industry-leading technologies to ensure that the event’s networks were reliable, stable, and high-speed. A 1,000-member network assurance team supported this.

The company implemented 10 Gbps 5G-Advanced networks at critical venues to ensure that athletes, staff, and spectators have access to seamless and reliable high-speed connectivity. This infrastructure also improved the event’s broadcast capabilities, enabling innovative services like multi-channel HD live streaming.