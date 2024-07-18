Thailand Not to Purchase Broadcasting Rights for Olympics

(CTN News) – Commission finds no need to spend special cash as four terrestrial TV networks broadcast coverage of the Olympics Paris Games.

On Wednesday, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) voted overwhelmingly 7:0 against spending 435 million baht to finance the purchase of broadcasting rights for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The motion proposed that the NBTC use funds from its Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest to sponsor the acquisition of broadcasting rights for the two sporting events, which will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11 and August 28 to September 8, respectively.

Four TV Channels to Broadcast Paris Olympic Games

The NBTC board justified its decision by citing the need to avoid legal complications under the “Must Have, Must Carry” rules, which require free TV broadcasts of seven major sports competitions: the FIFA World Cup, Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, SEA Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games, and Asean Games.

The board also announced that Plan B Ltd, a private business, has partnered with the proprietors of four terrestrial TV channels, T Sports 7, CH 7 HD, 9 MCOT HD, and PPTV HD 36, to obtain broadcasting rights for the 33rd summer Olympic Games and 17th Paralympic Games.

“With this agreement, people will have more options for viewing events. As a result, the NBTC board decided not to utilize its funds to finance the purchase of broadcasting rights, which could disrupt the market process,” according to a statement.

The board warned that it would be unjust to other TV operators if the NBTC used its fund, to which all TV operators must contribute, to help support the four operators’ purchase of broadcasting licenses.

“Lastly, the role to provide free TV broadcasts of Olympic Games and Paralympic Games falls under the direct responsibility of the Sports Authority of Thailand, which should use the money from the National Sports Development Fund to support the purchase,” according to the NBTC board of directors.

Source: Nation Thailand