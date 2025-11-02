Thailand Processes Over 1,500 Foreigners from KK Park in Myanmar

MAE SOT – The Royal Thai Army is continuing to maintain a close watch along the Thailand-Myanmar border in Mae Sot district, Tak. This follows reports that Myanmar troops have taken control of the KK-Park special economic zone at Eik Gyi Myaing, Myawaddy, Karen State.

The move has caused investors, staff linked to gambling operations, and other foreign nationals inside the project to panic and cross into Thailand in steady numbers since 22 October 2568.

The Rachamanu Task Force under the Naresuan Force continues strict patrols along the border. Officials have also coordinated and protested the Thai-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC). They asked the Myanmar side to take care when demolishing structures inside the project area, to avoid harm to communities on both sides of the border.

The Thailand-Myanmar Border Command Centre for Tak province reported at 07.00 on 1 November 2568 that 1,595 people, comprising both foreigners and Thai nationals, crossed into Thailand from the Chinese special economic zone known as KK-Park. The group included 1,330 men and 265 women.

Breakdown by Nationality:

India: 465 people (440 men, 25 women)

Philippines: 220 people (122 men, 98 women)

China: 185 people (180 men, 5 women)

Vietnam: 151 people (129 men, 22 women)

Ethiopia: 130 people (118 men, 12 women)

There were also individuals from more than 20 other countries, including Kenya, Pakistan, Nepal, Ukraine, Indonesia, Laos, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Screening and case handling:

Thai, Myanmar Friendship Bridge 2 area: 860 people

Mae Sot Provincial Police Station area: 712 people

Legal outcomes for foreigners:

Prosecuted: 680 people

Fined and deported: 439 people

No fine, imprisoned: 241 people

Thai nationals issued fines: 32 people

Referrals under the National Referral Mechanism (NRM):

Total referred: 23 people

Entered NRM: 18 people

Sent to Phitsanulok Protection Centre: 1 person

Sent to Chiang Rai Protection Centre: 4 people

The Tak Border Command Centre confirmed that all arrivals underwent security and public health screening. Those concerned are under the supervision of Immigration officers, the Rachamanu Task Force, and local security units along the Tak border.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA), through its Naresuan Force and Ratchamanu Task Force, is actively monitoring and patrolling the Mae Sot border in Tak Province, Thailand, opposite Myawaddy in Myanmar. This heightened surveillance focuses on preventing spillover from Myanmar’s internal conflicts, human trafficking, scam operations, and illegal crossings along the Moei River.

The Ratchamanu Task Force has intensified 24/7 patrols, lodged protests via the Thai–Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC) against building demolitions in KK Park that could endanger border residents, and set up multilingual warning signs (Thai, English, Chinese) at 12 checkpoints to deter scam victims.

Ongoing clashes between Myanmar’s junta and ethnic groups (e.g., Karen National Union) near Myawaddy have caused refugee flows, with Thailand preparing shelters for thousands and repatriating evacuees humanely.

Thailand maintains neutrality, urging Myanmar dialogue per ASEAN’s 5-Point Consensus, while prioritizing border security and sovereignty. Armoured vehicles, drones, and paramilitary Thahan Phran rangers support operations. The situation remains tense but controlled, with no major spillover reported today.

