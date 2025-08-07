Fort Stewart Army Base, Georgia, Shoots 5 Soldiers: Officials Say No Active Threat

(CTN News) – According to military officials, a terrorist opened fire at the Fort Stewart Army installation in Georgia, shooting and killing five members of the armed services.

Lockdown was imposed on the military facility housing thousands of soldiers belonging to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division after reports of an “active shooter” were received on Wednesday, just after 11 a.m. local time. This person was captured and is being detained at this time.

An active shooter incident occurred today near the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, according to a post on the base’s official social media website. This incident led to the shooting of five troops.

Every soldier received immediate medical attention before receiving additional care at Winn Army Community Hospital.

“There is no significant danger to the Fort Stewart community at this time.”

The statement also stated that, at around 11:35 a.m., police were dispatched to the second ABCT facility in response to a probable gunshot. The person accused of carrying out the shooting was arrested approximately half an hour after the event.

Emergency medical workers were dispatched to the location to treat the wounded soldiers ten minutes after nine in the morning. Fort Stewart has said that they are currently looking into the event and that they would not release any further details until the investigation is completely completed.

Residents of the base were instructed to stay inside, to lock and close all doors and windows, and to notify the proper authorities as soon as the first reports of a shooter were received. The concurrently issued lockdown order also affected the Wright and Evans Army Airfields.

It was filmed by one of the facility’s residents and posted on TikTok for public viewing. The video shows the soldiers evading harm by navigating around the side of a structure after exiting the barracks.

Fort Stewart, the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River, is located about 44 kilometers southwest of Savannah. The facility’s coordinates are roughly 39 miles east to west and 19 miles north to south. Fort Stewart, as it is known, is the biggest army base east of the Mississippi River.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Savannah branch are aware of the incident and are collaborating with the Army Criminal Investigation branch, the Atlanta-based agency said in a statement.

Karoline Leavitt informed X that President Donald Trump was briefed.

In reaction to the developing issue, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp stated, “Today’s tragedy at Fort Stewart has devastated Marty, the children, and me.” “We remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, grieving over today’s tragedy at Fort Stewart.”

“I am saddened by the tragedy that occurred at Fort Stewart today.” The statement said, “We ask that Georgians everywhere do the same, and we are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers.”

The representative for Georgia’s first congressional district, Ambassador Buddy Carter, also said he was monitoring the situation. Carter posted on social media, saying, “I ask that you join me in praying for the brave law enforcement officers who are working to protect our community.”

“Please join me in praying for the casualties along with their families.”

Local schools, including those in the Appling County School System, were temporarily shuttered for the duration of the incident once the news was released. Authorities have declared that “all Appling County schools are currently in a Level 1 lockdown.”

This decision was made with the highest accuracy and seriousness in keeping with our dedication to guaranteeing the safety of the teachers and the pupils.

Nearly instantly afterward, the school’s lockdown was lifted.

