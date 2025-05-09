Soi Dog Foundation Helps Hundreds of Stray Dogs at a Landfill Site

Chachoengsao – Soi Dog Foundation has implemented a CNVR (catch, neuter, vaccinate, return) effort for hundreds of dogs at a landfill site in Mueang Hua Samrong, Plang Yao district, Chachoengsao.

As first reported in January, the case highlighted the plight of an estimated 700 stray dogs living at the site, alarming animal lovers and welfare advocates alike.

In an immediate response to concerns about their welfare, the Soi Dog Foundation, along with relevant local agencies, collaborated to work on a solution and set about targeting the neutering of all dogs on the site to prevent the numbers from rising.

The Soi Dog team has neutered more than 250 dogs so far.

Soi Dog’s CNVR Director, Dr. Tuntikorn Rungpatana, explained that the number of abandoned dogs also continues to rise, making it increasingly challenging to manage the situation.

“With the entrance at the back of the landfill, dog dumping continues to occur in that area, and the dogs have been gathering at the location in search of food scraps.

Coupled with the fact they were also producing litters of puppies, it emphasises the importance not only of CNVR to control the stray dog population, but also on the backing of the wider public and collaboration with local agencies to support the wider efforts of CNVR and responsible pet ownership.

The solution to all these issues goes hand in hand”, said Dr. Tuntikorn. “To safeguard their ongoing welfare, Soi Dog is working with two groups of feeders in the area to focus on feeding them and keeping a close eye on the health of the dogs.

If any dogs appear to have health issues, we support the treatment”, added Dr. Tuntikorn.

Food Innova Trading Company (Bangkok) has kindly supported the initiative with food donations, and according to resident Khun Wa, around 45 of the puppies discovered at the site have already been adopted by other kindhearted locals. Khun Wa goes on to explain,

“For the past year and a half, I have been feeding these dogs. At the beginning, I was supplying all the food.

It was unbearable to witness their suffering from hunger”. Khun Wa expressed her gratitude for collaborating with Soi Dog Foundation to enhance the lives of dogs and encouraged others to contribute to the cause.

The Soi Dog Foundation had already been operating their mobile sterilisation clinic in Chachoengsao province since 2023, starting in Bang Nam Priao district, with plans to eventually establish an initiative in every subdistrict. Local people are consistently bringing dogs to the mobile clinic, including from the Gateway City area.

With the news spreading fast, dog food is now also being sourced from individuals from all over the region.

Dr. Tuntikorn emphasised the necessity of a structured food plan. “We shouldn’t depend solely on temporary food supplies. It would be great if local agencies could initiate fundraising efforts for dog food and help develop a more comprehensive strategy.

Furthermore, the region needs to implement an annual vaccination initiative to combat rabies, and the installation of CCTV at the landfill site should be considered to discourage abandonment of additional dogs, which is illegal under the Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Act, 2014.”

The Soi Dog Foundation will continue CNVR efforts at the site until all dogs are neutered and has ongoing plans to address the dog population through spay/neuter and vaccination efforts in the area.

About The Soi Dog Foundation

Thee Soi Dog Foundation is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to improving the welfare of stray dogs and cats across Asia, with its headquarters in Phuket, Thailand. Founded in 2003 by British couple John and Gill Dalley, along with Margot Homburg Park, the organisation’s name comes from the Thai word “soi,” meaning “street,” reflecting its mission to care for street animals.

It is a legally registered nonprofit in Thailand, the US, Canada, Australia, France, the UK, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

The Soi Dog Foundation’s holistic approach—combining rescue, sterilisation, education, and advocacy—has transformed animal welfare in Thailand and beyond, creating lasting change for millions of animals. Visit www.soidog.org for more details or to get involved

How to Support:

Adoption : Adopt locally or internationally, with Soi Dog guiding the process.

: Adopt locally or internationally, with Soi Dog guiding the process. Sponsorship: For $29/month, sponsors receive updates on a specific animal while supporting broader care.

Volunteering: Join the Phuket sanctuary or support remotely through fundraising or home checks.

Donations: Contributions fund food, medical care, and CNVR programs. For example, $12.50 feeds a dog for a month, and $50 vaccinates up to 15 animals.

