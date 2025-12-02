Giant Python Caught in Khon Kaen After Eating Local Dog

KHON KAEN- A scene worthy of a nature documentary unfolded in Khon Kaen on Sunday, when rescuers captured a huge reticulated Giant Python that had gorged itself on a neighbourhood dog and could barely move.

The snake, over three metres long, was found in the centre of the northeastern province, and the case highlighted the tense overlap between growing towns and Thailand’s wild snake population.

For several days, residents in Tambon Nai Muang, in Muang Phon district, had spotted the giant python moving close to Charoensuk Road. One hotel worker recalled how it behaved.

“It would come out onto the road around dusk, then slip back into the bushes,” the witness told the Bangkok Post. “At first we thought it would just pass through, but it came back again and again, like it wanted to claim the area.”

As sightings increased, worry replaced curiosity. Parents grew anxious about children walking home after dark, and villagers feared for small pets and livestock. The snake’s slow, heavy movements suggested it was carrying a big meal, and locals decided it was time to call for help.

Police officers and rescue volunteers eventually tracked the python to a patch of thick scrub behind a small roadside hotel. There, among roots, dry leaves, and dumped palm fronds, the snake lay coiled and bloated, its body swollen and its movements sluggish.

“It was the biggest python I had seen in years,” said Muang Phon district chief, Kittichote Triamvejwutikrai, who supervised the capture. “That size probably stopped it from escaping when we got close.”

Its belly bulged in an unnatural way, a clear sign that it had eaten a large animal only hours earlier. The heavy meal had turned a usually quick and secretive hunter into an easy target.

Ten Rescuers for One Giant Python

Getting the Giant Python under control was far from simple. What started as a careful attempt to surround it soon became a full-on struggle.

“We needed about ten men to hold it down,” Kittichote said, still sounding impressed. “It moved like a giant rope coming to life, but the full stomach slowed it. No quick strikes, just slow, heavy coils.”

Rescue workers wore gloves and used sacks, hooks, and poles. A few focused on the head, keeping it distracted and away from their legs and hands. Others used ropes around the middle of the body to control its powerful muscles. Shouts and quick instructions flew through the air as the team worked together.

Despite the risk, no one was bitten or squeezed. After several tense minutes, they managed to get the python into a reinforced crate and secure the lid.

The snake weighed around 30 kilograms. Its reticulated pattern of black, yellow, and brown diamonds still shone on its scales as it twisted inside the container, a striking sight even in captivity.

Rescuers then drove it to a forested area well away from homes. Once released, the giant python slithered into the undergrowth but soon reacted to the stress of capture and the unfamiliar place. In a grim turn, it began to vomit up its last meal.

Out came a limp brown mongrel dog, almost whole, its form still clear. The sight confirmed what many had feared.

“That was our answer,” Kittichote said quietly. “It looked like a stray. When pythons are hungry, they do not choose. They take what they can catch.”

The dog was already dead. Rescuers buried the animal nearby, a small act of respect near the edge of the forest. For many of those watching, it was a stark reminder of how brutal the food chain can be.

Reticulated pythons are no strangers to Thai communities. These snakes hold the record for length among modern snakes, with some rare reports of individuals close to 10 metres, although most large adults reach about 6 to 7 metres.

They are native to the humid regions of Southeast Asia and fit comfortably into many parts of Thailand. They live in southern rainforests and in drier woodland zones like those around Khon Kaen.

They are strong swimmers and can handle long distances in water, which helps them reach offshore islands. On land, they tend to favour riverbanks, wetlands, grasslands, and edges of villages where food is easy to find.

As forests give way to rice fields, housing projects, and roads, snakes end up closer to people. Young pythons feed on rats, small birds, and bats. As they grow, their menu expands to chickens, pigs, deer, and pets that wander too far at night.

“They are opportunistic hunters,” explained herpetologist Dr Somsak Prakob from Chulalongkorn University. “Around villages, chickens, cats, and dogs become easy meals, quick energy in a changing environment.”

Their slow metabolism works in their favour. One large meal can keep a python going for weeks. That same heavy stomach, however, often makes them sluggish and easier to spot and capture, as in the Khon Kaen case.

A History of Lost Pets and Viral Snake Stories

Thailand has seen many similar incidents, and social media has turned several of them into viral moments. Only last month, in flood-hit Pattani province, a swollen python floated in muddy water after severe floods that killed 25 people and forced around 300,000 from their homes. Footage showed its expanded body, with the outline of a dog clearly visible inside.

The clip spread quickly online and gained more than 11 million views. Many viewers said the image disturbed them, with some joking that they would rethink trips to rural Thailand after seeing it.

In 2018, a two-month-old puppy named “Love Love” in Chachoengsao almost became another sad statistic. A giant python swallowed the tiny dog, but the owner heard the struggle and acted at once. The snake was forced to vomit, and the puppy, against all odds, survived.

That same year in Pathum Thani, a six-metre python tried to eat a pet dog called Fino. It had already half-swallowed the animal before panicking and spitting it out when people intervened. Fino lived, but the owner later shared that the memory still haunted the family.

Cats have not fared any better. In 2017, a householder in Pathum Thani woke up to find his cat disappearing down a python’s throat in the living room. The snake slipped away, leaving the owner shocked and heartbroken.

In another viral case from Nonthaburi in 2018, a video captured a 12-foot python wrapping itself around a family cat and then beginning to eat it. Snake catchers arrived too late to save the animal, and the upsetting clip drew huge attention online.

These cases reflect a wider pattern rather than a rare misfortune. Official records show thousands of snake-related call-outs across Thailand every year. Pythons feature heavily among them, and many reports involve missing or dead pets.

“For us, pets are part of the family,” said local villager Noi Srisuk, whose small dog vanished during last year’s monsoon season. “It breaks your heart. But we do not want to kill snakes. We prefer to call rescue teams and move them. The forest was here before us.”

While attacks on humans are rare, reticulated pythons can be dangerous. Their bite holds prey in place while their coils tighten with serious force, enough to break bones in large animals. In most cases, however, they avoid people and go for easier targets like rodents, birds, and unattended animals.

Conservation groups and experts are trying to reduce conflict rather than remove snakes from the ecosystem. They recommend practical steps such as secure chicken coops, strong cages for ducks and geese, and keeping dogs indoors or on leads at night, especially in rural or semi-rural areas.

They also urge residents to report large snakes instead of trying to handle them on their own. In Thailand, people can contact hotlines such as the 191 emergency number, which can connect them with local wildlife rescue teams.

“Loss of habitat pushes snakes closer to homes,” Dr Prakob warned. “Good information helps save both people and animals. When communities understand how these snakes behave, they can protect their families and still leave room for wildlife.”

As for the Khon Kaen giant python, it disappeared into the green shadows of its new forest home soon after release, lighter but still powerful. Its removal from the town was not only an act of compassion for the animal, but also a small step toward balance in a country where modern life presses against the edge of ancient forests every day.

