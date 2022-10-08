Police Thwart School Shooting, One Day After Daycare Massacre that Killed 37

A day after the daycare massacre that killed 37 people in northeastern Thailand, police arrested a man high on methamphetamine armed Police Thwart School Shootingwith a pistol and a rifle and was trying to enter a school to remove his child.

The man, identified only as Theerapong, was arrested in front of a school in Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand around 10 a.m.

Police were informed of the man’s appearance at the school, and Crime Suppression Division officers volunteering nearby rushed to the scene.

Officers observed a suspicious pickup truck in front of the school and parked alongside it. While officers exited their vehicle, the man reversed and struck a police car blocking the truck’s rear.

Before stopping, the man drove the truck forward and collided with the first vehicle. The man then exited his truck and drew a gun from his waist.

He was apprehended just before entering the school with a firearm and intended to abduct his seven-year-old child.

Police officers were able to quickly charge and arrest him.

Upon searching the man, officers discovered 17 meth pills, a 9mm pistol with 10 bullets and a loaded 22 rifle.

Chavalit, the man’s 33-year-old friend, was in the front passenger seat of the pickup truck.

Mr. Theerapong told the police that he had a dispute with his wife earlier. He asked his friend to accompany him to the school to pick up his child out of anxiety.

He stated that they had taken two methamphetamine tablets each.

Other parents in Nakhon Si Thammarat were horrified by the incident and rushed to the school to retrieve their children.