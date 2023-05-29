Connect with us

News

Phuket Health Officials Enhance COVID Vaccination Communication and Boosters for High-Risk Groups
Advertisement

News

The Proposal to Reclassify Cannabis in Thailand: Implications for the Growing Industry

News

The True Story of The Three Little Pigs - Children Stories

News

President Biden Urges Bipartisan Budget Agreement for Economic Progress

News

Pakistan Economy Contracts to 0.29% GDP Growth, Down from 6.10%

News

U.S. Strongly Opposes China's Ban on Micron Technology

News

What Happens if the US Defaults? Understanding the Consequences, and More

News

Thapanee Kiatphaibool Appointed as New Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

News

Cannabis Advocacy Group Challenges Thai Government's Proposal to Re-Criminalize Cannabis

News

Binance and Gulf Innova Receive Licenses for Crypto Exchange in Thailand

News

Memorial Day 2023: Honoring The Sacrifices And Celebrating The Spirit Of Patriotism

News

China Combats Ongoing COVID-19 Wave with Vaccinations as XBB Variants Evolve

News

US COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Record Low as New Variants Emerge

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Asiana Airlines Passenger Opens Emergency During Landing, 12 Injured

News

Gateway Pundit: A New Era of Reliable and Trustworthy News

News

AI Predicts If Breast Cancer Will Spread To Other Parts Of The Body

News Crime Regional News

Police Arrest Man for Stabbing Woman to Death Over $850.00 Debt

News World News

Citizen Flee UK Over High Taxes and Mass Immigration

News

U.S. Declines Sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to Thailand Due to Training and Technical Issues

News

Devastating Flooding in Pattaya as Rainy Season Starts, Causing Widespread Chaos and Damage

News

Phuket Health Officials Enhance COVID Vaccination Communication and Boosters for High-Risk Groups

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Phuket Health Officials Enhance COVID Vaccination Communication and Boosters for High-Risk Groups

(CTN News) – Phuket health officials in Thailand are proactively enhancing their communication strategies and promoting vaccination among high-risk groups.

Review of vaccination campaigns in Phuket province

Recently, they participated in a comprehensive communications review workshop organized by the Department of Disease Control (DDC) in collaboration with the Thailand Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Collaboration Coordination Unit.

During the workshop, participants critically evaluated the communications used in previous COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and formulated new plans for future operations.

Dr. Jurai Wongsawat from the DDC expressed optimism about the outcomes, emphasizing that the improved communication channels between officials and the general public would ensure the dissemination of accurate and reliable information regarding the COVID-19 situation and vaccines.

Dr. Mueanprae Boonlom from the Phuket Public Health Office provided insights into the current disease situation in Phuket, stating that it is not as concerning as before.

However, the city prioritizes vaccination efforts, particularly targeting unvaccinated individuals, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Encouragement and education campaigns are being conducted to motivate these high-risk groups to receive their jabs, as they are more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.

Nationwide Rollout of COVID Vaccine Boosters

Moreover, the Ministry of Public Health has initiated a nationwide rollout of COVID vaccine boosters alongside the annual flu shots. The program aims to provide additional protection to individuals, focusing on high-risk groups.

This comprehensive approach emphasizes the importance of staying up-to-date with COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations, especially as the rainy season approaches.

In conclusion, Phuket’s health officials are actively engaged in reviewing and enhancing their vaccination campaigns, focusing on effective communication strategies and promoting boosters for high-risk groups.

By ensuring the availability of accurate information and encouraging vaccination, they aim to safeguard public health and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in the region.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs