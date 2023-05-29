Phuket Health Officials Enhance COVID Vaccination Communication and Boosters for High-Risk Groups

(CTN News) – Phuket health officials in Thailand are proactively enhancing their communication strategies and promoting vaccination among high-risk groups.

Review of vaccination campaigns in Phuket province

Recently, they participated in a comprehensive communications review workshop organized by the Department of Disease Control (DDC) in collaboration with the Thailand Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Collaboration Coordination Unit.

During the workshop, participants critically evaluated the communications used in previous COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and formulated new plans for future operations.

Dr. Jurai Wongsawat from the DDC expressed optimism about the outcomes, emphasizing that the improved communication channels between officials and the general public would ensure the dissemination of accurate and reliable information regarding the COVID-19 situation and vaccines.

Dr. Mueanprae Boonlom from the Phuket Public Health Office provided insights into the current disease situation in Phuket, stating that it is not as concerning as before.

However, the city prioritizes vaccination efforts, particularly targeting unvaccinated individuals, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Encouragement and education campaigns are being conducted to motivate these high-risk groups to receive their jabs, as they are more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.

Nationwide Rollout of COVID Vaccine Boosters

Moreover, the Ministry of Public Health has initiated a nationwide rollout of COVID vaccine boosters alongside the annual flu shots. The program aims to provide additional protection to individuals, focusing on high-risk groups.

This comprehensive approach emphasizes the importance of staying up-to-date with COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations, especially as the rainy season approaches.

In conclusion, Phuket’s health officials are actively engaged in reviewing and enhancing their vaccination campaigns, focusing on effective communication strategies and promoting boosters for high-risk groups.

By ensuring the availability of accurate information and encouraging vaccination, they aim to safeguard public health and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in the region.