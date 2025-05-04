Drunk Tourist, 34, Falls to His Death from Condo Balcony in Phuket

PHUKET – A 34-year-old man from Poland lost his life after falling from the balcony of a fifth-floor condominium in Patong, Phuket, early Saturday morning. Police and paramedics reached the Kathu district condo shortly after the incident, which was called in just after midnight.

According to his wife, the couple had been drinking together on the balcony when he stood up, lost his balance, and fell. Authorities have not released the man’s name. Emergency crews took his body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy. The Polish embassy has been notified.

Tourism brings millions of visitors to Thailand each year, but a troubling pattern has emerged. Fatal falls from balconies among tourists are happening at an alarming rate. In 2023, 32 foreigners died in balcony-related accidents across the country. Bangkok saw 17 deaths, and Pattaya recorded nine.

These figures, reported by Khaosod English, point to a problem that needs urgent solutions. Alcohol use, low railings, and weak safety rules play a big part. Pattaya, known for its nightlife, experiences many of these incidents after heavy drinking.

A criminologist said, “Pattaya is famous for its bars; many foreigners go there to drink.” In 2024, a South Korean tourist fell from a Pattaya hotel balcony after drinking and landed in a garden. Stories like this are common. Alcohol clouds judgment and coordination, making accidents more likely.

Balcony design is also a major safety issue. Older hotels often have railings only 700 mm high, which is waist-level for many Westerners. European rules require barriers at least 1.1 metres for high drops. As one Reddit user put it, “As a tall man, there are no guardrails, just tripping hazards.” Low railings and unfamiliar surroundings put tourists at serious risk.

Numbers show the scale of the problem. Chonburi province, including Pattaya, had nine balcony deaths in 2023, five involving foreigners. Bangkok topped the list with 17 deaths, six among foreign men. The website Farang Deaths, which tracks foreign fatalities, recorded 698 cases by 2024, though not all involved balconies. Pattaya’s rate is especially high, given its smaller population.

