China’s Youth Crisis: Xi’s Call on Youth to Reject Culture of “Lying Flat”

BEIJING – China’s famous neon city lights still shine, but behind the glow, the country faces a deep crisis. Factories are closing, jobs for young people are harder to find than ever, and a growing number of youth in China are walking away from long hours and tough working conditions and lying flat.

As China’s economy stalls under massive tariffs from the United States, President Xi Jinping has called on China’s young adults to reject a culture of “lying flat” and instead work hard for the nation’s revival.

China’s once-booming economy is losing steam. Many factories, which helped China rise as a global power, have gone quiet. Trade disputes, especially with the U.S., and trouble at home have slowed production.

The Guardian reported on April 30, 2025, that manufacturing dropped to its lowest point since December 2023, mainly because of new U.S. tariffs and shifting global trade. Even Xi Jinping has spoken out, calling for quick action to handle these changes, according to state news agency Xinhua. These factory closures aren’t just numbers—they mean lost dreams for millions who once saw factory work as a ticket to stability.

Youth unemployment stands out as the biggest warning sign. Reuters reported in April that 16.5% of urban Chinese between 16 and 24 had no job. This is down slightly from past months, but much higher than before the pandemic.

Worse, the numbers don’t count young people in rural areas or those who have stopped looking for work, so the real problem is likely even bigger. In June 2023, youth joblessness hit a record 21.3%, leading the government to stop sharing the figures for a while.

Today, many young graduates settle for low-paying jobs as waiters, cleaners, or even extras in films, as the BBC shared in January 2025.

Youth Movements: “Lying Flat” and “Rat People”

With fewer opportunities, a new attitude is spreading among young Chinese. Tired of endless competition and limited prospects, many now reject the pressure to work nonstop.

The “lying flat” trend started as a quiet protest against overwork, but now more openly pushes back against society’s demands. Instead of chasing jobs, some spend their days at home, online, or ordering food delivery, as Business Insider wrote on April 22, 2025.

A newer trend, “rat people,” goes further, with young workers proudly doing as little as possible.

These aren’t fads. They show a generation that feels effort brings no rewards.

Xi Jinping has tried to push back against these trends. In a key speech in 2022, he encouraged young people to join the drive for the “Chinese Dream” and take part in building the nation’s future. But his message rings hollow for those struggling to find work.

As one recent graduate told the BBC, “The moment you graduate, you become unemployed.” The “Bai Lan” movement—meaning “let it rot”—captures how some now see giving up as a sensible choice in a system that fails to deliver.

Turning Away From Tough Jobs

Xi Jinping’s vision for a strong China depends on young people being willing to work hard in factories and rural areas. But many reject this path. In 2023, posts on X showed party leaders urging youth to “eat bitterness” and take up manual jobs or move to the countryside. This angered a generation that grew up expecting office careers in big cities.

Now, many feel overqualified and underemployed. One young engineer, now working as a movie extra, told the BBC, “I mainly stand beside the protagonist as eye candy”—a far cry from what he studied for.

Refusing factory work isn’t just about pride. It’s also about fewer options. The property crisis, slow consumer spending, and U.S. tariffs have slashed manufacturing jobs. Even those willing to work can’t find openings.

Meanwhile, the rush for safe government jobs has hit record highs. Reuters reported that in 2024, a record 3.4 million young people applied for just under 40,000 civil service jobs. While Xi calls on youth to do tough jobs, most are scrambling for the safety of state work.

Xi Jinping Doubles Down

With factories shutting down, youth unemployment up, and a growing culture of resistance, Xi Jinping has stepped up efforts to fix the crisis. In a November 2024 speech covered by Bloomberg, he admitted the economy faces “risks and challenges” and stressed the need for job stability.

In February 2025, he met with top tech leaders like Alibaba’s Jack Ma, urging them to help boost the private sector and create more jobs. In a widely shared article from November 2024, he promised “high-quality jobs” to solve youth unemployment, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

But young people remain sceptical. While Xi talks about economic reform, his focus on state-owned firms over private ones has limited growth. His trade standoff with the U.S. has only deepened the crisis.

Xi’s claims that Chinese workers can “bear more hardship” than Americans sound empty to those without work. Many see a growing gap between his words and their daily struggles.

China faces a turning point. Xi’s hopes for a renewed nation depend on young people who are losing faith. Factory closures and rising unemployment have left a generation feeling stuck. Many now see little value in hard work and instead choose to “lie flat” or join the “rat people,” who do the bare minimum. The idea of “eating bitterness” for a system that offers little in return no longer appeals.

Xi continues to urge the country’s youth to rise to the challenge. But his vision of the “Chinese Dream” feels out of reach for many. The neon lights still shine in cities, yet they now reveal an uncertain future. How China’s youth respond will shape the country’s path—and the world is paying attention.

