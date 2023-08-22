Connect with us

Pfizer's New Vaccine Receives FDA Approval to Protect Newborns from RSV
Pfizer’s New Vaccine Receives FDA Approval to Protect Newborns from RSV

Pfizer's New Vaccine Receives FDA Approval to Protect Newborns from RSV

(CTN News) – In a significant breakthrough, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first-ever vaccine designed to shield newborns from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Developed by Pfizer, this revolutionary vaccine is administered to expectant mothers during the later stages of pregnancy, offering protection to infants throughout their initial six months of life.

The vaccine’s effectiveness was demonstrated through a comprehensive trial involving over 7,000 pregnant individuals and their infants. The results revealed a notable reduction in the likelihood of infants requiring medical attention, including visits to the doctor and instances of hospitalization.

RSV’s Impact and Seasonal Trends:

RSV is an infection that primarily affects the respiratory tract and lungs, posing a significant threat to both children and the elderly. The ailment’s severity often leads to numerous hospitalizations, with its impact being most pronounced during winter. The previous RSV season was marked by an unusually prolonged and severe outbreak, which placed immense strain on pediatric hospitals.

Peter Marks, Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, emphasized the vaccine’s significance in addressing this health challenge: “RSV is a common cause of illness in children, and infants are among those at highest risk for severe disease, which can lead to hospitalization.”

He further noted that this approval offers a crucial option for healthcare providers and expectant individuals to safeguard infants against this potentially life-threatening disease.

According to a report by CNN, several vaccines targeting RSV protection are available. The recently approved antibody shot stands out for its ability to shield infants from the illness after birth. Additionally, novel vaccines have been introduced for individuals aged 60 and above, addressing a broader demographic.

Pfizer’s Perspective on the Achievement:

Annaliesa Anderson, Pfizer’s Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Vaccine Research and Development, highlighted the significance of this milestone: “ABRYSVO’s approval as the first and only maternal immunization to help protect newborns immediately at birth through six months from RSV marks a significant milestone for the scientific community and for public health.”

Pfizer has projected that universal implementation of maternal vaccination could prevent up to 16,000 hospitalizations and over 300,000 doctor visits annually due to RSV.

This breakthrough not only underscores Pfizer’s commitment to public health but also demonstrates the power of medical innovation in tackling pressing health challenges.
