News Employee Dies at His Desk from Alleged Overwork

TNN news channel in Thailand is to compensate the family of a 44-year-old employee who died from an alleged heart-attack at his desk from allegedly being overworked. Mr. Sarawut Srisawat, collapsed at his desk at the Thai News Network building in Bangkok on Monday.

According to an internal TNN memo, the 44-year-old victim worked as a senior manager in charge of program scheduling.

TNN is a subsidiary of True Corporation, a telecommunications conglomerate.

Mr. Sarawut, according to Thai PBS World, regularly worked overtime seven days a week. There was no one to fill in for him at times. He was also called back in to finish his work after only two days on sick leave.

According to the report, he had underlying conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. It was later determined that he died as a result of a heart attack. Following his death, Thailand’s labour minister Suchart Chomklin ordered an investigation into Mr. Sarawut’s fatal heart attack.

The Labour Protection Department is looking into whether Mr. Sarawut’s employer provided him with at least one day off work each week, as required by law. The department is also investigating whether TNN coerced Mr. Sarawut into working extra hours against his will.

Employees’ working hours should not exceed 48 hours per week, according to Thai law. If they must work overtime, the number of extra hours per week should be limited to 36.

Mr. Suchart has also directed the Labor Protection and Welfare Department and the Social Security Office to ensure that Mr. Sarawut’s family receives all necessary benefits.

If the office determines that his death was caused by his work, his family will be eligible for a 50,000 baht funeral subsidy, monthly compensation equal to 70% of his salary for ten years, and Social Security Office pension payments.