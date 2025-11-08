Royal Thai Navy Rescues 4 Russian Tourists After Speedboat Runs Aground

PHUKET – The Royal Thai Navy has rescued four foreign tourists late on Thursday after their speedboat hit rocks near Maiton Island and left them stranded on a rocky cliff.

Vice Adm. Weerudom Muangjin, commander of the Third Naval Area and director of the Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 3, ordered an immediate response after a distress call at about 6:45 p.m.

A Russian man allegedly reported that his companion had grounded their speedboat behind Maiton Island, roughly 4.6 nautical miles southeast of the navy pier in Phuket.

All four, who are Russian nationals, made it ashore but became stuck on a steep rocky slope. The speedboat could not be moved.

At 7:30 p.m., patrol boat Tor 272 left the naval pier with a team from the Navy’s Marine Security Division. When they arrived, rescuers saw that the tourists were safe but out of reach due to strong waves and sharp rocks. The team asked them to stay calm and wait for more help.

The navy vessel returned to base to collect a special operations team with inflatable rafts, ropes, life vests, lights, food, and drinking water. They set off again and reached Maiton Island at about 10:50 p.m.

Working in darkness and rough seas, the team paddled inflatable boats to the rocky area, reached the group, and brought all four on board Tor 272. They were given food and water on the way back to Phuket.

The navy coordinated with medical staff, police, and tourism support officials to receive the group at the pier. Rear Adm. Sataporn Wajaratrat, chief of staff of the Third Naval Area, and partner agencies greeted them at 12:10 a.m. on Friday.

All four, Ms. Elena, Ms. Kristina, Mr. Alexie, and Mr. Vsevolod, were safe, though a bit tired. One woman was treated for shock. No navy personnel were hurt, and no government equipment was damaged during the operation.

